Bok bruiser: Lifting the trophy would be awesome

While gutted after the loss in Argentina, Springbok loose forward Elrigh Louw says it would be a dream come true to win The Rugby Championship on Saturday.

The world champion Boks arrived in Mbombela last night, following a 29-28 defeat against Los Pumas in Santiago del Estero last week. They begin their preparations today for the rematch at the Mbombela Stadium on the weekend.

Rassie Erasmus’ charges gained a losing bonus point from the clash at Estadio Unico Madre Ciudades, which saw them climb to 19 points on the standings. Argentina finished the fifth round with 14 points. This means the Boks need only a point from this week’s clash to clinch their first Rugby Championship title since 2019.

Louw, who was one of a handful of players in Erasmus’ matchday 23 that played his first Test in Argentina, said they were not caught off-guard in the match with the vocal home crowd and Los Pumas’ physicality and tenacity, and he shared the coach’s sentiments that they missed out of a few chances could have seen them win the match.

“We all knew what we [were] going to face and be up against in Argentina with the hostile crowds,” said Louw.

“Coming to play in Santigo del Estero wasn’t easy, but we learned a few lessons, which we’ll take into next week’s game.

“In the first few minutes we executed things very well, played our game, and took things to them. But then we made silly errors and slipped tackles which let them back in, and with the crowd behind them, it’s something you don’t want.

“So, we’ll make sure we take what we learned from the game into the next one.”

Louw was delighted that the team were still in pole position to claim the title, adding: “We obviously wanted to beat them there, but the motivation will always be there. So, we’ll take the battle to Mbombela and go from there.”

Reflecting on his international season this year and being involved in this Bok group, where he has become a regular in the squad, Louw said: “This probably rates as the top highlight for me so far, and lifting The Rugby Championship trophy would be awesome.

“It’s not something that I thought I would be able to achieve, and we are only a game away from possibly doing it. So, I’m very motivated and I can’t wait for [this] week.”

