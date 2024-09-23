Smiling Glenrose Xaba wins SPAR Grand Prix 10km in Gqeberha

Glenrose Xaba (Boxer) took another step towards securing her second SPAR Grand Prix title on Saturday, winning the Gqeberha SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge in a time of 31:22. Xaba, who previously won the series title in 2018, led from the front in an impressive display.

Ethiopian junior Diniya Abaraya (Nedbank) secured second place in 31:33, posting the world’s 13th fastest time by a junior athlete. Defending SPAR Grand Prix champion Tadu Nare, also from Ethiopia, finished third in 31:48.

Running in near-perfect conditions on a cool morning, Xaba, Nare, and Abaraya surged ahead from the start, leaving the rest of the field behind by the 3km mark. Xaba broke away at 7.5km, leaving the two Ethiopians to run together. Nare, who had won a million rand after competing in a marathon in Mbombela the previous weekend, appeared fatigued, finishing 15s behind her compatriot.

Carina Viljoen (Randburg HS), typically a 1500m track athlete, surprised many by claiming fourth place in 33:10. Meanwhile, two former SPAR Grand Prix champions, Diana-Lebo Phalula and Lebogang Phalula, now competing in the 40–49-year category, demonstrated they still have what it takes, finishing in eighth and 10th places, respectively.

“I had a very good race today,” said a smiling Xaba. “Tadu, Diniya, and I pushed hard from the start. I aimed to lead from the front and was targeting a sub-32 time. While I didn’t quite manage to break my national record of 31:12, I’m very happy with my performance.”

Nare, still pleased with her third-place finish, remarked on the challenge of competing so soon after her marathon victory.

“I ran 42km last weekend, and usually, I’d take two months to recover after a marathon. My coach encouraged me to run, and I’m thrilled to have placed in the top three just seven days later. I don’t feel like I lost the race today — I feel like I’ve won,” said Nare.

Viljoen, who trains at high altitude in California, said she entered the race for fun but was thrilled with her performance.

“I thought it would be fun to run at sea level, but I didn’t realise how much fun it would be! I used to run SPAR 10km races before moving to the United States, but this is my first in a while. I was aiming to break 34 minutes, so I’m ecstatic to have nearly broken 33. I love running in my home country,” she said.

Viljoen is in South Africa for a few months to focus on strength training.

Over 5 200 runners took part in the Gqeberha leg of the SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge and the 5km Fun Run. The final leg of the 2024 SPAR Grand Prix series will take place in Johannesburg on October 6.

Results:

Senior:

Glenrose Xaba (Boxer) – 31:22

Diniya Abaraya (Nedbank) – 31:33

Tadu Nare (Nedbank) – 31:48

Carina Viljoen (Randburg HS) – 33:10

Karabo Mailula (Tuks) – 33:20

Blandina Mokulubete Makatisi (Maxed Elite) – 33:27

Cacisile Sosibo (Boxer) – 33:34

Diana-Lebo Phalula-Mzazi (Boxer) – 34:24

Malineo Mahloko (Maxed Elite) – 34:55

Lebogang Phalula-Luthuli (Boxer) – 35:12

Junior:

Diniya Abaraya (Nedbank) – 31:33

Abbie Mitchell (School) – 49:23

Akhona Zake (Chilliep) – 53:09

40-49:

Lebo Phalula-Mzazi (Boxer) – 34:24

Lebogang Phalula-Luthuli (Boxer) – 35:12

Ntombesintu Mfunzi (Nedbank) – 38:56

50-59:

Elizabeth Potter (Boxer) – 40:05

Janene Carey (Boxer) – 42:24

Michelle Howes (Ikhamva) – 42:30

60-69:

Judy Bird (Boxer) – 41:42

Grace de Oliviera (Maxed Elite) – 43:39

Christine Claasen (Nedbank) – 45:33

70+: