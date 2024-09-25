Boks to make Eben Etzebeth’s milestone special – Bongi Mbonambi

Bongi Mbonambi says the Springboks are eager to make Eben Etzebeth’s record-breaking Test a memorable one as the world champions battle Argentina for the Rugby Championship title on Saturday.

Etzebeth is set to become the most-capped Springbok of all time, having returned to the starting line-up for the clash at the Mbombela Stadium, after playing off the bench last weekend.

The 32-year-old matched Victor Matfield’s record of 127 caps in the defeat to Argentina at Santiago del Estero and will earn his 128th cap on Saturday.

With the Springboks needing only a point from the match to guarantee their first The Rugby Championship title since 2019, and their first full tournament title since 2009, Mbonambi says the team wants to make Etzebeth’s record-breaking appearance special.

“Eben is a very respected man. He is very respected in this team, wherever he goes, off the field and on the field. He is a big family man,” Mbonambi said.

“If you talk to Eben about the Springbok environment, it’s a place he loves being in. He has given so much to this environment and this sport.”

Mbonambi came through the Western Province and Stormers youth ranks with Etzebeth as part of a golden generation of players that includes Frans Malherbe, Siya Kolisi, Steven Kitshoff and Scarra Ntubeni.

“To see him reach this milestone in his career, it’s pretty amazing,” Mbonambi said. “Myself, Siya, Frans, a few of us have been playing with each other and against each other since junior-level rugby. Seeing how we’ve all grown and developed through the years… seeing someone like Eben, who we know very well, achieve this milestone is awesome.

“We know how special it is, and how special we are going to have to make it for him. It’s going to be an awesome weekend.

“It has been a long journey together,” Mbonambi said. “We’ve created a lot of memories, good and bad. For me, Eben has always been a character. A lot of people who don’t know Eben think he is this serious guy. But he is actually one of the jokers in the team.

“He loosens the mood up when there’s too much tension. Also, when it is time to get serious, he’s the guy who knuckles down and makes things very personal.

“What I’ve learned from him is just to have a balance between the two. It can’t just be rugby and it can’t just be family. We are in a position where we have to get that balance as soon as possible. Sometimes you give so much to the rugby environment and your family suffers. Eben is the guy who has got a balance with that. That, for me, stands out about the man that he is.

“There’s a whole lot of memories that I could share, but I don’t think that’s for the mics,” he finished with a laugh.

