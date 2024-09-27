Michael Cheika: Rassie building a Bok ‘monolith’

Leicester Tigers coach Michael Cheika has highlighted Rassie Erasmus’ skill in out-manoeuvring his rivals, both on and off the field, praising the Springbok coach as the best in the world.

Cheika, who boasts an impressive resume that includes winning the Champions Cup with Leinster and a Super Rugby title with the Waratahs, shared his admiration for Erasmus on the For the Love of Rugby podcast.

When asked by former England and British & Irish Lions scrumhalf Ben Youngs about who he believes are the best coaches in rugby league and rugby union, the former Argentina coach was clear in his praise for Erasmus.

“If you flick over to rugby [union], you can’t, well, you really can’t go past a coach who’s led his country to two world cups,” said Cheika. “It’s pretty hard to go past. That’s eight years’ worth of continuity and success.”

Cheika emphasised Erasmus’ ability to maintain consistency and build a formidable Springbok squad.

“Rassie has been able to acquire such consistency with his team, and he’s building a bit of a monolith there. They’re even looking harder to stop.”

Beyond Erasmus’ tactical acumen, Cheika also touched on his off-field strategies, particularly his use of media to influence the game.

“Rassie would be one of the kings of trying to outmanoeuvre you off the field as well, you know; media, YouTube, (he) loves a YouTube line as well, you know,” Cheika added.

“But he uses it to influence the game, influence you, influence the mentality that you bring.”

Reflecting on his encounters with the Springboks, Cheika shared how valuable the experience was when Argentina and South Africa spent two weeks together during the 2021 Rugby Championship.

“We stayed in Sanctuary Cove… we just had the whole resort to ourselves. We had barbecues, socialising, it was great. And we got to know some of the South African players. And I heard a little bit around the background of the mindset,” said Cheika.

