Keanu Reeves racing in Toyota GR Cup in Indianapolis this weekend

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves is set to make a surprising return to the world of motorsport. This weekend, Reeves will compete in the North American Toyota GR Cup at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Known the world over for his roles in iconic films like The Matrix and John Wick, motorsport-besotted Reeves will get into the cockpit of a GR86 at Indianapolis. The hit Hollywood actor is a long-time enthusiast of cars and motorcycles and has a history of involvement in motorsport.

In 2009, he made headlines by participating in the Toyota Long Beach Grand Prix and even securing a victory over other celebrity drivers. His experience and passion for racing have made him a respected figure within the motorsport community.

Similar to the local Toyota GR Cup, the competitive series features purpose-built GR86 race cars which will provide Reeves with a challenging and exciting opportunity to showcase his driving skills.

The event will take place over multiple races throughout the weekend, attracting a large crowd of motorsport fans and enthusiasts.

Also Read: On the Raggedy Edge – GR Cup Round 6

Reeves’ decision to compete in the GR Cup is a testament to his enduring love for cars and his desire to push himself to new limits. His participation in the event is sure to add an extra layer of excitement and intrigue to the proceedings, as fans eagerly anticipate his performance on the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Round 13 and 14 taking place this weekend will be streamed through the GR Cup Series website, so anyone around the world wanting to see John Wick flex his muscles on track will be able to!

The article Keanu Reeves is racing in the Toyota GR Cup at Indy this weekend appeared first on Car Magazine.