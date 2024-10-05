Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: 3 SA golfers chase glory

South African golf is poised for a big weekend at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with three players within the top 20 chasing glory, two of them are amongst the Sunshine Tour’s brightest young stars.

Darren Fichardt maintained his challenge in this prestigious championship, following up his opening 61 with a 70 on the Old Course yesterday to place him on 13 under par overall.

He is one shot behind the leaders, Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium and Australia’s Cameron John.

But behind the 49-year-old Fichardt, the next generation of South African golf is also making its presence felt with 23-year-old Robin Williams just two shots off the lead and 21-year-old Yurav Premlall only four shots behind.

Williams, making his debut in this event, signed for a 66 on the Old Course yesterday to climb to 12 under par overall, while Premlall, playing in only his second Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, posted a 68 on the Old Course for a total of 10 under par.

“If you had told me at the start of this year that I’d be in this position now I’d have never believed you,” said a delighted Williams.

“To shoot a 66 at the Home of Golf is so special. I think I’ve only shot that score on PlayStation. This is such a big tournament with so many big names, and to put myself in a position with them is definitely a pinch me moment. Hopefully I can give myself a shot for Sunday.”

Premall was equally delighted with his progress so shortly after breaking through with his maiden victory on the Sunshine Tour in the Vodacom Origins of Golf Sishen.

“I’ve put myself in a good position. I’m just feeling very comfortable with my golf game and it’s a nice frame of mind to be in. It’s also always nice seeing fellow South Africans near the top of the leaderboard and hopefully it’s one of us that lifts the trophy on Sunday.”

With five DP World Tour victories to his name, Fichardt is the experienced campaigner of the three and is hoping to make his own memories come Sunday on an Old Course that is extremely special to him.

“It’s always special playing the Old Course,” he said. “I played my first Major here in 2000 when Tiger Woods won, and hearing my name echo out on the first tee was daunting. I’ve never played such a tight fairway in my life as when they called my name.

“But walking up the 18th here you always think of all the past champions in the Majors and even in this event. It’s very special. I’m excited for the weekend.”

It’s a tantalising weekend indeed with the three Sunshine Tour professionals perfectly poised, and even 2012 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship winner Branden Grace at nine under par.

“It shows the product that the Sunshine Tour produces every year and how well it works,” said Williams. “Everybody involved there is doing the job needed to get players from the Sunshine Tour all the way to compete with the big guns on a stage like this.”

