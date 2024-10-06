Network Sport
Rugby highlights: Full house for SA teams
Look at a selection of videos showcasing the highlights of the URC games played by the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers this weekend.
There were bonus-point wins all round as the Vodacom Bulls and Lions continued their dominance on the Highveld before the touring Sharks and DHL Stormers each recorded their first win of the 2024-25 United Rugby Championship season.
Lions face up to dozing off
Seven-try Bulls steamroll Ulster
Fez the hero as Sharks overhaul Dragons
Resurgent Stormers maul Zebre
