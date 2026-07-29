Gauteng event showcases the rise of women’s skateboarding

South Africa’s biggest dedicated women’s skateboarding competition is coming to Randburg.

On Women’s Day, August 9, the Ferndale Recreation Centre will host The Motherland, a full day of skateboarding for girls and women from across the country, reports Randburg Sun.



The event is hosted by The Skate School Academy, South Africa’s only full-time skateboarding academy, which trains at the recreation centre. More than 35 skaters have received official invitations, among them Isobel Stewart, the current South African national champion, and Danielle Pan, the current national runner-up in her division, both of whom train in Ferndale.

Competition runs across three categories, beginners, U16, and open, with a street section and a big ramp finale open to anyone brave enough to drop in. The big ramp, like most of the park, was built by hand by the academy’s own community. Prizes include custom skateboard decks, trucks, and cash.

More than a competition

For founder and head coach Shayne Robinson, said the day is about more than trophies. “Every week I watch girls do things they were convinced they could not do. That is what this day celebrates. Not just the champions, but every girl who pushes off for the first time. We are here for the little wins.”

Founder and head coach at Skate School Academy Shayne Robinson. Photo: Mthulisi Lwazi Khuboni

Building champions from the ground up

The academy, newly registered as The Skate School NPC, works with community partners including Rise and Grind, Tembisa Thrashers, and Growing Alexandra Skate Club, bringing skaters from Tembisa, Alexandra, and beyond to train and compete alongside the Ferndale girls.

Robinson said the event is already backed by sponsors including BOS, Vita 24, and Crispy Skateboards, but the headline spot is still open. “The day will go ahead either way. Brands and local businesses that want to be part of it, whether as headline partner or with prizes, product, or support on the day, are invited to get in touch with the academy. Women’s skateboarding in South Africa is growing faster than anyone realises. On August 9, Randburg gets to see it up close.”

The Motherland takes place on August 9 at Ferndale Recreation Centre, Harley Street, Ferndale. Start time and spectator details to be confirmed. Registration for skaters will also be opened soon.

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