URC-Premiership merger still on the cards?

A potential merger between the URC and the English Premiership, split into two divisions with promotion and relegation, is reportedly under serious consideration as both competitions explore ways to boost future broadcasting deals.

According to a report by WalesOnline, neither the URC nor the Premiership has achieved the commercial success it desires, prompting talks between key figures from both competitions and private equity firm CVC, which owns significant stakes in both leagues.

The two options on the table include merging the leagues into two divisions, where all teams would play each other home and away, followed by play-offs at the end of the season. Promotion and relegation would create an added level of jeopardy, which broadcasters like Sky Sports have expressed interest in, with reports suggesting an extra £4m (approximately R92m) in TV revenue could be generated.

Another possibility is an Anglo-Welsh conference within the URC. In this model, Wales’ four professional clubs: Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys, and Scarlets would primarily face English sides during the season before joining the play-offs.

While Welsh clubs favour this approach for its reduced travel, rekindling of historic rivalries, and the more level playing field created by England’s salary cap, there’s disagreement among English clubs. Some prefer regular fixtures against heavyweight Irish provinces, while others are keen on limiting the involvement of South African and Italian teams.

The URC issued a statement in September denying any plans for a merger that would exclude South African and Italian teams, indicating that any changes must account for the competition’s multinational structure. The statement also emphasised the league’s growth since the inaugural season in 2021, with official attendances and broadcast figures growing.

