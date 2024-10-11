Bavuma ruled out, Brevis called up

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Bavuma, who has a left tricep muscle strain, will travel with the squad to Dhaka on Tuesday and continue his recovery under the supervision of the Proteas medical team in preparation for the second Test.

Aiden Markram will captain the side in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, starting on October 21.

Northerns Titans batsman Dewald Brevis has been added to the squad as cover. The 21-year-old earns his maiden Test call-up after representing South Africa A against Sri Lanka A last month, where he scored 49 and 74 in the second four-day match.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been named as a replacement for Nandre Burger, who will miss the tour due to a lumbar stress fracture.

The squad will convene for a red-ball camp at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria from October 12 to14.

Proteas Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c, Lions), David Bedingham (WP), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Tony de Zorzi (WP), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Warriors), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Dane Paterson (WP), Dane Piedt (Knights), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (WP).

This article first appeared in SA Cricket mag.