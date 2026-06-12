Toy Story meets Porsche in new special edition designs

Porsche has collaborated with Disney and Pixar and is bringing the enduring magic of the Toy Story universe to life in an entirely new way, reports The Citizen.

The toys are back in Toy Story 5, and this time it’s toy meets tech. Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie.

Porsche is channelling the spirit and personality of the film’s characters into each of its themed vehicles. The collaboration underscores the unique power of connecting with audiences worldwide in unexpected ways.

In keeping with that spirit of purpose and positivity all three vehicles will be sold as part of a charitable initiative supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the American Red Cross, and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS inspired by Buzz Lightyear

Fitting Buzz Lightyear’s commanding presence on-screen and his signature white, green, and purple suit with pop-out wings, his car is a 911 GT3 RS equipped with the optional Weissach Package.



This high-performance, track-focused option features a prominent rear wing matching Buzz’s wing design. The lower wing element is painted in a white and Fire Red striped pattern while the wing struts are painted in light sport grey.

True to his colour scheme the car is painted white with accents in green yellow and lizard green on the front lid, front and rear fascia. With the same on the roof, front and rear fenders, the bottom of the doors and the wing endplates.

Echoing the exterior design highlights the interior of the 911 GT3 RS features green accents on the door opening loops, seat belts in lizard green. As well as green stitching on the dashboard, centre console storage lid, and transmission lever cover.

A one-of-one inscription reflecting the car’s unique status is visible on the dashboard alongside a bespoke Buzz Lightyear character motif created by Bob Pauley.

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS inspired by Jessie

Jessie’s character is represented by a 911 Targa 4 GTS. A new paint colour, Jessie White Metallic, was specially developed for this car to pay homage to the character’s pearl buttons on her western shirt.

The interior of the 911 Targa 4 GTS is custom-made in leather in dark night blue, bordeaux red, and pebble grey with stitching in pebble grey, including cross stitching on many parts.

Many additional areas, including the extended dashboard, sun visors, inner door-sill guards and fuse box covers, are upholstered in leather as well.

In line with Jessie’s cowgirl outfit, the floor mats carry a black and white cowhide pattern and the door sill guards welcome drivers and passengers with an illuminated ‘Yee Haw!’ lettering.

Porsche 911 Carrera T inspired by Woody

Woody Porsche is based on a 911 Carrera T that is painted in a custom colour. This colour was developed through a process specifically designed for this project to highlight patina and mimic the natural wear characteristic of blue jeans.

A printed red checkered pattern on leather in speed yellow in the inlays of the sport seats plus backrest shells and door panel centres sets the tone inside the 911 Carrera T.

For the first time Porsche is using brown vintage leather in reference to the toys that appear worn and used after years of play.

The floor mats carry a black and white cowhide pattern while the door sill guards welcome drivers and passengers with an illuminated ‘Ride Like the Wind!’ lettering.

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