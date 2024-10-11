Upcoming Springboks Tests: Match officials announced by World Rugby

World Rugby announced the match officials for the November Test window on Friday, which includes the Springboks’ three Tests against Scotland, England and Wales.

The Bok Tests will be refereed by Christophe Ridley of England (SA v Scotland), Andrew Brace of Ireland (SA v England) and Karl Dickson of England (SA v Wales).

All three match officials have refereed Tests involving the Springboks this year.

Ridley had the whistle in South Africa’s loss to Argentina in Santiago del Estero, Brace was in charge of the clash between the Boks and All Blacks at Ellis Park and Dickson blew Ireland’s dramatic win in Durban.

Meanwhile, South African match official Morné Ferreira will referee his first Test abroad next month after he was appointed by World Rugby to take charge of the match between Spain and Fiji in Valladolid.

Apart from the Test in Spain on November 16, Ferreira has also been appointed as an assistant referee in four Tests, including France v Argentina in Paris.

Aimee Barrett-Theron, who recently became the first women’s match official to referee 40 Tests, has been appointed as an assistant referee in three matches, including the Valladolid Test with Ferreira.

Three more South African match officials, Quinton Immelman, Marius Jonker and Marius van der Westhuizen, will appear on the TMO panel for the Test window.

For the full match official appointments, click here.

