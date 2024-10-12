Afcon qualifiers: South Africa dominate in emphatic win over Congo

Bafana Bafana moved level with Uganda on seven points at the top of Group K in the 2025 Afcon qualifiers after defeating Congo 5-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday.

South Africa hosted Congo in their third match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at a packed Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Hugo Broos’ side made a strong push for Afcon qualification, taking an early lead through Tebogo Mokoena’s goal. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder doubled the advantage shortly after.

Both of Mokoena’s strikes sent the home fans into a frenzy with some even storming the pitch in celebration, causing match officials to temporarily halt the match to restore order. Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners extended Bafana Bafana’s lead, with Bathusi Aubaas scoring his first goal for the national team.

And so it ends in Gqeberha!!! What a game!!! pic.twitter.com/G4XG1NyweL — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 11, 2024

Line-ups

South Africa: Williams, Mudau (Morena 81’), Kekana, Dortley, Modiba, Aubaas (Le Roux 66’), Mokoena (Kwayiba 81’), Mokwana, Zwane, Appollis (Mofokeng 66’), Foster (Rayners 68’)

Congo: Mafoumbi, Andzouana, Bassouamina (Ganvoula 59’), Bidounga, Ibayi (Loulendo 80’), Makosso, Makouta, Mboungou, Ndockyt (Fauriel 80’), Otanga Mvouo, Poaty

Watch: South Africa dominate in emphatic win over Congo

