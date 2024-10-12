Network Sport

Afcon qualifiers: South Africa dominate in emphatic win over Congo

Bafana Bafana boosted their chances of securing a spot at Afcon 2025 after beating Congo with a final score of 5-0.

2 hours ago
Soccer Mag 1 minute read
Image for illustration purposes only.

Bafana Bafana moved level with Uganda on seven points at the top of Group K in the 2025 Afcon qualifiers after defeating Congo 5-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday.

South Africa hosted Congo in their third match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at a packed Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Hugo Broos’ side made a strong push for Afcon qualification, taking an early lead through Tebogo Mokoena’s goal. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder doubled the advantage shortly after.

Both of Mokoena’s strikes sent the home fans into a frenzy with some even storming the pitch in celebration, causing match officials to temporarily halt the match to restore order. Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners extended Bafana Bafana’s lead, with Bathusi Aubaas scoring his first goal for the national team.

Line-ups

South Africa: Williams, Mudau (Morena 81’), Kekana, Dortley, Modiba, Aubaas (Le Roux 66’), Mokoena (Kwayiba 81’), Mokwana, Zwane, Appollis (Mofokeng 66’), Foster (Rayners 68’)

Congo: Mafoumbi, Andzouana, Bassouamina (Ganvoula 59’), Bidounga, Ibayi (Loulendo 80’), Makosso, Makouta, Mboungou, Ndockyt (Fauriel 80’), Otanga Mvouo, Poaty

Watch: South Africa dominate in emphatic win over Congo

The post Watch: South Africa dominate in emphatic win over Congo appeared first on SoccerMag.

Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.
2 hours ago
Soccer Mag 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bavuma ruled out, Brevis called up

22 hours ago

Upcoming Springboks Tests: Match officials announced by World Rugby

23 hours ago

Plumtree: Eben Etzebeth is dying to get back into it

October 10, 2024

T20 Challenge wrap: Heinrich Klaasen delivers masterclass

October 10, 2024
Back to top button