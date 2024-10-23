World Rugby targets retreating defenders in safety push – report

World Rugby is set to crack down on players shielding teammates during high-ball situations, following a set of objectives shared with referees and coaches ahead of the upcoming November Tests.

According to a report by the Telegraph, a presentation by World Rugby’s head of match officials Joel Jutge, and director of rugby Phil Davies, outlines a renewed focus on enhancing the speed and safety in the game, while also clarifying the controversial introduction of 20-minute red cards.

During the November Test matches – where the Springboks will face Scotland, England and Wales – a spotlight will be placed on box-kick defence, particularly on the retreating defenders known as ‘escort runners’, who may face stricter officiating for obstructing players from chasing high kicks.

Previously, defenders were deemed legal as long as they did not deliberately change running lines to block a chaser.

Now, however, referees have been instructed to penalise defenders who ‘slow down’ in front of chasers, creating a safety risk by impeding a contest for the ball.

World Rugby’s referees and match official coaches are reportedly set to meet at a pre-November camp to discuss whether to adopt the new guidelines, but there is a strong desire from within the governing body to push through the changes.

In addition, referees have been reminded of the ‘Dupont Law’, which requires players from in front of where a ball is kicked to either stay stationary or retreat until they are put onside by an active teammate.

Another key focus will be the ‘croc roll’ technique at breakdowns, where a player grabs a jackler at a ruck and rolls them away from the ball. Referees are set to crack down on the dangerous clean-out technique, as well as attackers removing defenders at the side of rucks to create space for sniping scrumhalves.

