Former London Irish wing Ben Loader is reportedly on the verge of a return to the Premiership, with Gloucester emerging as the frontrunners for his signature.

According to a report by the Telegraph, Loader is attracting interest from several Premiership clubs, including Leicester Tigers and Saracens.

The 26-year-old has been with the DHL Stormers since 2023, when he made the surprise move to Cape Town after the financial collapse of London Irish.

While he has been an excellent addition to John Dobson’s squad, Loader still has ambitions of representing England at a senior level, but can only do so if he is based in the Premiership.

Loader represented England at age-group level and was called up to the senior squad under Eddie Jones. He featured in an uncapped match against the Barbarians in 2019, a game where Marcus Smith and Alex Mitchell were the starting halfbacks.

While the move to Gloucester is yet to be finalised, reports suggest that it is likely to go through unless unforeseen issues arise.

Loader has yet to feature for the Stormers this season due to injury but made an impact during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring six tries in 18 appearances across the Vodacom URC and Champions Cup.

Among his highlights was a crucial try in a pool-stage win over La Rochelle, as well as a start in the Stormers’ Vodacom URC quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors.

The post English clubs racing for Stormers speedster appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.