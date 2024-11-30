Alicia Bullen: First SA athlete at 2 IFBB World Champs

Mbombela resident Alicia Bullen recently made history for South Africa by becoming the first Fitness Challenge athlete to represent the country at two IFBB Fitness Challenge World Championship competitions.

At last year’s championship, she earned an overall third-place finish, which she backed up this year by clinching three medals in Spain, Lowvelder reported earlier.

The competition was held in Santa Susanna between November 1 and 3, and Bullen was one of only nine South African athletes participating.

Participating in all three categories (gold, silver and bronze), Bullen earned medals for each one and placed inside the top 10 in the world for all five of her events across the three days of competition.

Bullen is in a unique class of her own by being the only SA Fitness Challenge athlete who has not only participated in, but successfully claimed back-to-back medals at successive IFBB Fitness Challenge World Championship competitions.

She has a total of five World Championship medals over the two years of competition. This year, she also helped the SA team place third overall in the most competitive and biggest field at the competition yet.

“The bar was set super high from the previous World Championships, with a lot of new faces, new countries and the current best athletes in the world stepping up their game even more,” Bullen said. “On the international stage, the sport is growing at a rapid pace and the future is looking bright. I feel super blessed and privileged to be able to get the opportunity to represent my country.”

Bullen was also grateful for the help she received to make her success possible. “Thank you for all of the support and a special thank you to my team (coaches, training partner, physio, bios, etc.) as well as the VIP treatment from my sponsor, Lydenburg Toyota, to go out of their way with my travelling arrangements. It’s an honour to get to travel the world in what I do, but there is no place like home!

“Nothing makes me more happy than bringing home some hardware from the biggest stage in the world for my country, my sponsors, my little farming community and, of course, the Lowveld!”

It’s to be noted that Bullen has earned a great deal of respect. Her contribution towards the Fitness Challenge in South Africa is immeasurable. Participating in every single competition thus far, she has more entries under her belt than anyone else and is always willing to do more.