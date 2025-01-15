‘Tough love’ musters Lions for Dragons hunt

Flanker Izan Esterhuizen says the Lions are preparing the make-or-break EPCR Challenge Cup match against Dragons at Ellis Park on Saturday with renewed focus.

“We deserved tough love after our performance at the weekend,” Esterhuizen said at a press conference yesterday, referring to the Lions’ 28-5 defeat to Montpellier last week.

“We need to pull together, and in training, I can see that everyone is hungry despite all the travelling we have done. We’re motivating each other, there is a will to win and our mindset is that we will win this weekend.”

The Lions’ playoff hopes hang in the balance after the loss in round three, leaving them with a 1-2 record and in fifth place in Pool 2. On Saturday, a win against Dragons is a non-negotiable to secure qualification.

“We have to go for the win,” added the 23-year-old. “We are at home. We have to chase them down, make them work and take the bonus-point home.”

Forward coach Barend Pieterse emphasised the positive mindset in the squad, with the result against Montpellier galvanizing the team.

“The mood in the camp is really good after a straightforward and tough review of ourselves this week,” said Pieterse. “We have to get our points but it is going to be tough if other teams continue winning.

“At this point all we can do is focus on ourselves and get the win.”

As lineout coach, Pieterse acknowledged the poor performances at the set-piece, labelling the breakdown miscommunication ‘unacceptable’.

“The lineouts were unacceptable last weekend,” he said. “It is unforgivable for there to be a breakdown in communication between the hooker and the receivers in the lineout.

“Against the Stormers we shot ourselves in the foot by getting a red card. You can do all the planning and preparation you want but you cannot prepare for playing over 60 minutes without a lock. The balance of the team reacted well to that, there were 21 lineouts and we only lost two.”

