Bulls savouring ‘spicy 80 minutes’ against the Lions

Marcell Coetzee can’t wait to tackle the Lions on Saturday, saying the Vodacom Bulls are targeting the Jukskei derby as the next step in their trophy hunt this season.

The Bulls and Lions go into the Emirates Airline Park clash in round 10 of the Vodacom URC with confidence having claimed convincing European cup wins last weekend.

By trampling Stade Francais at Loftus Versfeld, the Herd snapped a four-match losing streak, and they remain in a strong position at fourth on the URC log with two games in hand over the three teams above them (Leinster, Glasgow and Cardiff).

Speaking in a Bulls conference today, Coetzee emphasised the importance of this week’s trip down the M1 to Johannesburg while highlighting the challenge posed by the Lions.

“It’s never easy travelling over the Jukskei to Ellis Park. We know the Lions – a full 80-minute team, got attacking variations all over the park, good counter-attackers, a strong set piece and ball carrying,” he told reporters.

“So first of all, respect comes to mind but then also excitement. After a good win over the weekend we just want to continue with that form and continuity that’s been built.

“Looking at the URC we’re looking good and we’ve got two games in hand and we want to make the most of it, so this weekend will definitely be an important one on our list.

“Like I mentioned, the Lions are a full 80-minute team and the last 20 minutes in our game last week we kind of let our foot off the pedal, and you can’t afford that against the Lions.

“They look like a fit team, throw the ball around wide to wide and we have to match that. The impact off the bench is going to be immense going into this weekend.”

The Lions are 12th on the standings following three consecutive away defeats, but are just six log points behind the Bulls, also with two games in hand. The Pride showed what they’re capable of last week, mauling Dragons 60-10 at home in the EPCR Challenge Cup.

“They’ve got threats all over the park and it’s about matching that in those areas, but to make a full 80-minute game we have to go the full 80 to be successful against these guys,” Coetzee said.

“We as South Africans, we’re really proud of our unions and heritages and I think it’s always a bit spicy and a bit more of an extra punch to a derby game, and not just this game but all around the board.

“You want to be top of your conference and that just adds to the spice and fuel for this game.”

Despite scoring seven tries last week in their most impressive Investec Champions Cup display this season, the Bulls couldn’t secure a top-four pool finish needed to progress to the round of 16.

However, Coetzee remains optimistic about claiming silverware through the Challenge Cup pathway while staying competitive in the URC.

“It’s great to still be in the hunt for the Challenge Cup. The hunger will still be there to go full out there,” the veteran loose forward said. “[In the URC] with two games in hand we can still catch up with the teams above us. We’re sitting in a good position.

“It’s unfortunate to fall out of the Champions Cup but this gives us another opportunity for two trophies, and we’ll be competitive in both formats [competitions].

“How the management juggles the squads and their approach, we’ll leave that in their hands and back them whatever they decide.”

