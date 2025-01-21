Kyalami the likely choice for SA’s F1 bid steering committee

The South African government has officially announced its bid to host a Formula One Grand Prix from 2026/2027 beyond. The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture released a Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) for interested parties to participate in the bidding process.

A Bid Steering Committee (BSC) was appointed in December to oversee South Africa’s F1 bid. The committee is chaired by Bakang Lethoko and comprises various motoring experts and connected businesspeople from relevant sectors. Their goal is to position South Africa as a strong contender to host this prestigious motorsport event in the near future.

“This marks a significant step in our efforts to bring Formula 1 to South Africa,” said Minister Gayton McKenzie. “The RFEOI signifies our commitment to a transparent and competitive selection process. We believe South Africa has the capability to host a world-class F1 race and this bid is aligned with our broader goals of economic growth and international recognition.”

The ministry welcomes all qualified stakeholders to participate in the RFEOI process. The committee will consider proposals from promoters across the country, with Gauteng emerging as the frontrunner. While the committee will evaluate bids from various promoters, Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit appears to be the frontrunner to host the race. Kyalami is South Africa’s premier racing facility and is currently undergoing renovations to meet F1 standards.

McKenzie has expressed his strong preference for Kyalami, stating: “The race is going to happen at Kyalami. They are doing what they need to do to get the circuit up to F1 standards. They have invested significantly in the facilities, and we are confident they will be ready.”

The BSC’s primary task is to select a promoter by February 2025. Once a promoter is chosen, the committee will collaborate with them to prepare a formal bid for submission to Formula One Group and the FIA, the governing body of international motorsport. This bid will include selecting the host city and finalising the specific race track or venue. The committee aims to secure government approval for the bid before proceeding further.

While a street race in Cape Town has been mentioned as a possibility, it appears unlikely based on McKenzie’s comments. His focus is on finalising the Kyalami circuit and securing the 2027 race slot. “We were there in Formula One before, and we are determined to bring it back,” concluded McKenzie. “It’s going to happen here in South Africa.”

