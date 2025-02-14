Jurie Matthee: I’m not trying to be like Manie Libbok

Flyhalf Jurie Matthee backs his playmaking skills and is ready to lead the Stormers attack against the Lions in another key Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Emirates Airline Park tomorrow.

“I’m not trying to be like anyone else. I’m trying to play to my strengths,” Matthee was quoted by Netwerk24 during a pitchside interview in Paarl on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old is again set to wear the No 10 jersey in the absence of Bok playmakers Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

The Stormers outscored the Vodacom Bulls five tries to four at Cape Town Stadium last week. Matthee missed three kicks on goal in the 33-32 defeat but remains confident in his overall game.

“We’ll take the five tries, I don’t think it’s too bad,” he said. “It’s a shame about the missed kicks. It’s something you can work on, but I feel we lit the team’s fuse and that the backline moved the ball well.”

The Stormers need a response in the round 11 URC clash in Johannesburg after the heartbreak at home. “It always hurts to lose, especially when you could have just as easily been on the winning side,” Matthee said.

PLUS: Stormers sharpen claws for derby duel

“I think it’s important to turn that into motivation. We will definitely be switched on against the Lions and give everything to win.”

Facing the Lions at altitude presents another challenge, with their expansive game designed to wear opponents down. “I expect a fast tempo and that the Lions will want to keep the ball alive,” Matthee said. “They will rely on the Ellis Park factor to run us off our feet, so it’s important to be sharp on defence.”

The Lions sit three spots below the 10th-placed Stormers on the URC log but have shown they can be dangerous on their home turf. “The Lions are physical, move the ball well and have dangerous backs. We will be ready for it,” Matthee said.

Conditions in Johannesburg are expected to be dry, but Matthee isn’t concerned. “You can’t control the conditions. The winner is usually the team that adapts best to them. We’ll use whatever comes on Saturday and hopefully be on the winning side.”

Surviving the Highveld test will come down to work rate. “That’s where you have to hold on,” Matthee said. “That’s where the 15 guys on the field make the difference by working for each other and digging deep to achieve victory.”

