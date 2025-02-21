Former Bok on the mend after surgery

Former Springbok Andre Snyman is in recovery following surgery in the US to remove a growth after being diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma.

Snyman, 50, had a tumour inside his ear canal, affecting his brain and balance. A GoFundMe page was set up in December to assist him and his family, covering medical and the non-medical challenges of his recovery.

His wife Phillipa took to social media to provide an update on his procedure and rehabilitation.

“Andre Snyman 1 – Tumor 0. Surgery is complete,” she wrote on Facebook. “Just met with surgeon and the procedure went very well with no surprises or concerns. Andre did great, he said.

Also read: Stormers rookie gets Bok call up

“Recovery expected to be six-eight weeks… Can’t keep a good thing down! Bok power! Thank you for the outpouring of support and love. We are so extremely grateful for every message and prayer.”

Snyman played 38 Tests between 1996 and 2006, and starred for the Vodacom Bulls and Sharks before moving overseas, where he helped Leeds Tykes win the 2005 Powergen Cup.

Post-retirement, he transitioned into coaching, spending most of his time in the US, where he currently coaches at Valor Christian High School.

The post Former Bok on the mend after surgery appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.