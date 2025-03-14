Network Sport
Watch: Rassie Erasmus to launch podcast today
Rassie Erasmus will today launch his podcast, Rassie+, referred to as ‘a smash sports show’.
Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus, always active on social media and with a flourishing YouTube channel, is now launching his own podcast, Rassie+.
The first episode will be out at 15:00 today.
Introducing Rassie+, an exclusive podcast where Rassie Erasmus brings you raw, honest conversations with legends, friends, and game-changers.
WATCH: ‘Rassie could win RWC with Fiji or Tonga’
This article first appeared on SA Rugby magazine.
