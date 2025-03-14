Watch: Rassie Erasmus to launch podcast today

Less than a minute

SA Rugby Magazine

Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus, always active on social media and with a flourishing YouTube channel, is now launching his own podcast, Rassie+.

The first episode will be out at 15:00 today.

Introducing Rassie+, an exclusive podcast where Rassie Erasmus brings you raw, honest conversations with legends, friends, and game-changers. 🟢First episode out on Friday

⌚️15:00PM

📍Youtube pic.twitter.com/jusMGRXPq0 — SmashSports (@SmashSportinc) March 13, 2025

This article first appeared on SA Rugby magazine.