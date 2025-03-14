Network Sport

Watch: Rassie Erasmus to launch podcast today

Rassie Erasmus will today launch his podcast, Rassie+, referred to as ‘a smash sports show’.

7 hours ago
SA Rugby Magazine
Rassie Erasmus. Image: Video screenshot/SA Rugby magazine.

Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus, always active on social media and with a flourishing YouTube channel, is now launching his own podcast, Rassie+.

The first episode will be out at 15:00 today.

WATCH: ‘Rassie could win RWC with Fiji or Tonga’

This article first appeared on SA Rugby magazine.

7 hours ago
SA Rugby Magazine

Ally Cooper

Passionate storyteller with over 30 years’ experience as a journalist, editor, proofreader, content creator, social media manager and public relations and media liaison specialist.

