KZN para surfer finds freedom in the waves

Amanzimtoti resident Natashia Angelique Siebert (38) will be taking part in the South African National Para Surfing Championship from April 12 to 13 on the idyllic Durban beachfront.

According to an article published by South Coast Sun, Siebert, a single mother of three teenage girls, was left paralysed from the chest down in 2018. Her children’s father died from a heart attack in 2015.

“I honestly didn’t know how I was going to do anything on my own, but I remained positive and adapted.

“Life took on a new meaning. We are reminded every day of our blessings. Surfing, for one, has provided me with a lot more opportunities and has given me a sense of freedom. I never thought that I would become a Protea surfer,” says Siebert.

She says she is still able to live a normal life. “I have an adapted vehicle and still do things like school pick-ups every day. It just takes me a little longer as not all places are accessible.”

In her free time, she enjoys cycling.

She got into adaptive surfing thanks to non-profit organisation Made for More, which works to empower people with disabilities.

In 2023, she was selected for the SA team for the ISA World Para Surfing Championship, which featured 184 of the world’s best para surfers. She was disappointed after placing ninth in her division, but after her two-year hiatus, she is headstrong and back in the game.

“I am so grateful for the unwavering belief Made for More has had in me the past five years. Their support has been a constant source of motivation.

“I have been training every Saturday for the past two months at Addington Beach for the upcoming para surfing championship,” says Siebert.