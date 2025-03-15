Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: I’ll pick my battles in 2025

Springboks and Stormers star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu believes his injury lay-off has helped prepare him to be a mature leader on the field.

After a breakout season in the green and gold jumper last year, the 23-year-old playmaker is focused on stepping up and leading from the front in 2025.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu was named SA Rugby’s Young Player of the Year on Thursday night and, speaking to the media in Cape Town, reflected on his journey while outlining his ambitions for the challenges ahead.

“It feels good to be recognised, but time has passed, and there are more tasks ahead,” he said. “It’s a special feeling, but the focus now is on what’s next.”

Feinberg-Mngomezulu played a key role in South Africa’s 2024 Rugby Championship triumph last year before a knee injury ruled him out of the end-of-year tour. A string of setbacks, including head knocks and a collarbone issue that required surgery, stalled his progress but he is now on track for a return to action.

“I feel confident, well prepared. The injury lay-off served me well,” he said. “Hopefully, I can have an injury-free season but whatever happens, happens. I feel sharp.”

KOLBE: It’s not a one-man show

With the 12th-placed Stormers looking to climb the Vodacom URC table and into the playoff spots, his likely availability for their overseas fixtures against Scarlets and Ulster is a timely boost.

The former Junior Springboks skipper has seamlessly shifted between flyhalf, centre and fullback at the Cape outfit, but he sees himself as a No 10 long term.

“Playing in different jerseys has helped my overall game, especially at flyhalf,” he said. “I don’t take any opportunity for granted. I’ve had injuries and understand that game time is never given.”

For Feinberg-Mngomezulu, though, 2025 is about more than just earning a starting spot or getting minutes on the park.

“Picking my battles, being a mature leader on the field – that’s my focus. In the No 10 jersey, that’s your responsibility,” he said.

“I don’t feel there’s much wrong with my game, but leading from the front, leading by example – that’s the goal.”

