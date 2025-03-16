SA Cup: 3-way split at the summit

The Griffons soared in a nail-biting round 2 SA Cup clash in Welkom to entrench themselves at the top of the log with defending champions Griquas and the Pumas.

At the Down Touch Investments Stadium yesterday, the unbeaten Griffons edged the Boland Kavaliers 38-35. Both teams scored five converted tries but the hosts’ successful comeback in the second half, spearheaded by left winger Andrew Kota, swung the game in their favour.

Griquas and the Pumas, too, maintained their winning record. The men from Kimberley beat the Valke 68-15 at home while last year’s runners up from Nelspruit thrashed Eastern Province 61-22 in Gqeberha.

The Cheetahs bounced back to winning ways when they mauled the Leopards 69-0 in Bloemfontein and the SWD Eagles also got their first win of the campaign courtesy of a 48-22 victory over the Border Bulldogs in George on Friday.

After two rounds, three teams are deadlocked on 10 log points, but Griquas lead the standings with a better points differential over the Pumas and Griffons.

The Kavaliers are fourth on seven points, followed by the Cheetahs on six, and the Eagles and Valke on five each. The top four teams at the end of the single round league phase will qualify for the Currie Cup.

Looking ahead to round 3, three matches will kick off on Friday – the SWD Eagles host EP in George, the Border Bulldogs entertain Griquas in East London, and the Pumas face the Cheetahs in Nelspruit.

Saturday’s fixtures involve the Leopards against Griffons in Potchefstroom, while Valke will tackle the Kavaliers at Kempton Park.

Round 2 results and scorers:

Griffons 38-35 Kavaliers

Griffons – Tries: Simon Westraadt, Andrew Kota, Chris Hollis, Junior Banda, Lungi Mbiko. Conversions: Kota (five). Penalty: Kota.

Kavaliers – Tries: Cornal Hendricks (two), Ashlon Davids, Keenan Opperman, Lunathi Nxele. Conversions: Davids (five).

EP 22-61 Pumas

EP – Tries: Rodney Damons, Shirwin Cupido, Jayden Bantom. Conversions: Chadwin November, Christian Humphries. Penalty: Humphries.

Pumas – Tries: Ross Braude (three), Sango Xamlashe, Wian van Niekerk, Ruwald van der Merwe, Danrich Visagie, Lundi Msenge, Penalty try. Conversions: Clinton Swart (five), Danrich Visagie (two).

Griquas 68-15 Valke

Griquas – Tries: Gurshwin Wehr (three), Gustav du Rand (two), Dylan Maart (two), Cameron Hufke, Marco De Witt, Zane Bester. Conversions: Tylor Sefoor (five), George Whitehead (four).

Valke – Tries: Andrew Volschenk, Musa Tshabalala. Conversion: Keagan Fortune. Penalty: Keagan.

Cheetahs 69-0 Leopards

Cheetahs – Tries: Jandre Nel (four),Louis van der Westhuizen (two), Daniel Maartens, Prince Nkabinde, Cohen Jasper, Reagan Oranje, Banie Britz. Conversions: Jasper (seven).

SWD Eagles 48-22 Border Bulldogs

SWD – Tries: Sachin Toring (two), Mpho Ntsane, Stone Cloete, Ethan Stuurman, Dian Basson, Clive Kruger. Penalty try. Conversions: Braam Abrahams (two), Sachin Toring.

Border – Tries: Kamvelihle Fatyela, Simthembile Zozi, Hlumelo Pantyo. Conversions: Maxwell Klaasen (two). Penalty: Klaasen.

