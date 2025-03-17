Johnny Sexton set for Ireland coaching gig

Johnny Sexton has reportedly been lined up for a coaching role with Ireland, while British & Irish Lions boss Andy Farrell is set to rely on an Irish-heavy backroom team.

Planet Rugby reports that Sexton is likely to join Ireland’s staff for their July internationals, marking his first official role after observing from the coaches box during the Six Nations.

The former Ireland skipper and playmaker was initially linked to the Lions’ attack coach role, but Andrew Goodman is now expected to take charge of that department.

Farrell, meanwhile, is set to include Ireland’s interim head coach Simon Easterby in his touring staff for the 2025 tour to Australia, according to Telegraph Sport.

Easterby had initially been expected to lead Ireland in their July Tests against Georgia and Portugal, but he is now likely to travel with the Lions instead. His exact role remains unclear, though he has previously handled defence and forwards coaching duties.

Farrell’s support team is set to include Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty, along with Aled Walters (athletic performance), David Nucifora (general manager), and Vinny Hammond (head of analysis). France’s Shaun Edwards, a Lions assistant in 2009, is reportedly unavailable due to commitments with the French Rugby Federation.

Farrell is set to confirm his Lions staff next Wednesday.

