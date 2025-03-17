Stormers target strong start to tour

Deon Fourie has underlined the importance of the Stormers’ Vodacom URC clash against Scarlets on Saturday, as Dawie Snyman confirms a triple-player boost for the Cape outfit.

The Stormers tomorrow depart the Mother City for a two-match tour of Wales and Northern Ireland, starting at Parc y Scarlets before a clash against Ulster in Belfast.

John Dobson’s men are currently 12th on the URC standings, one point behind the Lions and trailing Ospreys and Scarlets only on points difference. A victory this weekend could propel them into the top eight, and with Scarlets having lost three of their last five matches, the Stormers will see this as a prime opportunity.

Speaking in a Stormers conference today, Fourie emphasised a winning start in Llanelli, especially after a morale-boosting victory against the Vodacom Bulls two weeks ago.

“We’ve spoken about the game against Scarlets and we’re targeting that. If we can just get that first win on the road it’ll take the monkey off our back against Ulster,” the veteran forward told reporters.

“All the emphasis is on the first game on the tour. We’d like to build on that win [against the Bulls]; we just need to at least win that first game, which means not as much pressure for the game against Ulster and our [four] home games.

“We’re pushed into a bit of a corner now on the log, but the log is also so cluttered that one win can put us in the top eight, so Saturday’s game is the most important one.”

Playmakers Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse have rejoined the Stormers squad after recovering from injuries, providing a major boost ahead of the final stretch of the campaign.

“They’ve been in and out of the squad with their workloads the past few weeks, and last week they had a full week with us when they weren’t involved with the [Springbok] alignment camp,” attack coach Snyman said.

“They’re class rugby players and every time they’re on the field you can just see it, they bring a presence and big difference – and that’s not just on the field, in terms of team meetings and stuff like that. We’re excited to have them in the squad again.”

Speedster Suleiman Hartzenberg is also back from a hand injury, further strengthening the Stormers’ backline options.

“Suleiman is back from his hand injury and that’s about it,” Snyman confirmed.

Named SA Rugby’s Young Player of the Year last week, Feinberg-Mngomezulu played a key role in the Springboks’ 2024 The Rugby Championship triumph before injuries disrupted his season. Snyman is hopeful the talented 23-year-old can enjoy a sustained run of games.

“I think so. We feel for the guy, he almost doesn’t get any rhythm and he plays one game or few minutes then gets another niggle,” he said.

“He’s 100% and ready to go, and hopefully he can get a few games in a row for us.”

