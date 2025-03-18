Bok bruiser ruled out of Stormers tour

A key member of the Stormers pack misses a two-match Vodacom URC tour due to surgery, but John Dobson welcomes back a host of Springboks and young stars for the overseas trip.

A 30-man Stormers squad left the Mother City for Europe today, where the Cape outfit will take the field in Llanelli and Belfast over the next fortnight.

They face Scarlets on Saturday at Parc y Scarlets before heading to Northern Ireland to take on Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium next Friday.

Bok flanker Ben-Jason Dixon will undergo surgery on his wrist this week, which ruled him out of contention along with scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer, who is recovering from a groin strain.

Tighthead prop Neethling Fouche, too, has stayed home to welcome the arrival of his second child.

Lock Connor Evans and backs Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Suleiman Hartzenberg and Damian Willemse all make their return from injury, while outside back Luke Burger is the only uncapped player in the group.

Stormers chief Dobson said that it is vital for them to get some points on the road before coming home to finish the league phase of the season with four consecutive home games.

“This tour is crucial in the context of our campaign, we want to take some good momentum into the home run which starts in April. It is fantastic to welcome back a few key players and they are all keen to make a big impression,” he said.

STORMERS TOURING SQUAD – Forwards: Joseph Dweba, Willie Engelbrecht, Connor Evans, Dave Ewers, Deon Fourie, Brok Harris, JJ Kotze, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat (c), Gary Porter, Evan Roos, Sazi Sandi, Sti Sithole, Marcel Theunissen, Ruben van Heerden, André-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak. Backs: Luke Burger, Paul de Wet, Dan du Plessis, Dewaldt Duvenage, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Warrick Gelant, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Herschel Jantjies, Ben Loader, Jurie Matthee, Wandisile Simelane, Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas.

