‘Brannas’ fired up by Bok invite

Deon Fourie says he hopes to remain in the Springbok set-up this year after the 38-year-old world champion’s ‘surprise’ invitation to the first alignment camp of 2025.

The utility forward, who last played for the Boks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, was among 56 locally-based players called up by Rassie Erasmus for the two-day indaba in Cape Town last week.

Fourie suffered a knee injury in April last year during an Investec Champions Cup clash against La Rochelle and only returned for the Stormers in December.

He has since made seven appearances and is set to play a key role in the Stormers’ two-week Vodacom URC tour to Wales and Northern Ireland, where they will face Scarlets and Ulster.

Speaking in the build-up to Saturday’s clash between the Stormers and Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets, Fourie admitted he was caught off guard by his Bok camp invite.

“It was quite a big surprise for me as well, we just landed in Joburg before the Lions game when it was announced. We were on the team bus and I saw it,” Fourie said yesterday.

“I was quite surprised that I’d get that honour again, to be invited for an alignment camp. It was great to see everyone again and hear what the plans are. It lit the fire again and hopefully I can stay in the set-up this year.”

Speaking at a recent Bok conference, Erasmus highlighted that Fourie’s experience and versatility is a valuable back-up option for the world champions this year.

“It’s nice to have a guy like Deon in your back pocket,” Erasmus said. “A guy like Deon Fourie… [Ireland legend] Johnny Sexton played until he was 38 and Deon is one of the [older] guys who’s probably in the best shape.

“I don’t believe Deon thinks he’ll play eight Tests this year, but he knows that we can call on him if things don’t work out for us and no one shoots the lights out or plays fantastic at hooker.”

