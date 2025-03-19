Exeter Chiefs sign Springbok hooker

Exeter have bolstered their front row with the signing of a Springbok hooker.

Joseph Dweba will make the move from Cape Town to Sandy Park at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Dweba began his professional career with the Cheetahs before spending two years in the French Top 14 with Bordeaux Begles. In 2022, he returned to South Africa to join the Stormers.

The 29-year-old has earned six Test caps for the Springboks, the last of which came in the warm-up match against Argentina ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup,.

“I’m looking forward to becoming an Exeter Chief,” Dweba said. “I signed for the club because I believe it gives me the chance to be a part of something special that is about to happen in the coming seasons.”

Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter hopes Dweba’s wealth of experience will prove to be of vital importance to the Exeter side he is building.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have completed the signing of Joseph for Exeter Chiefs on a long-term contract,” Baxter said. “We really feel he is a player who will add a lot to the team, both at set piece and in his work around the field.

“He’s a proven international and a proven high-level rugby player. I think he’s one of those guys who can really become a fan favourite here. He’s got a great personality, a bit of a larger-than-life type character.

“I think the quality of his play, the pivotal role he plays and his presence around the club will all be hugely positive for us. I really see him as a player who has got a large amount of experience while still having a lot of rugby left in him.

“I think he’ll really add a lot to the squad as we develop and move forward over the coming seasons. He’s a key signing for the club and I’d like to think it shows our intent to be moving forward to being a club that is featuring at the higher end of the Premiership in the future.”

Ladies and gentlemen, your newest Exeter Chief #JointheJourney pic.twitter.com/ulGxzd2mI9 — Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) March 18, 2025

