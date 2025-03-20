Bok giant back for Sharks

The Sharks have been reinforced by the return of a Springbok powerhouse for the round 13 Vodacom URC clash against Zebre Parma at Kings Park on Saturday.

Centre Andre Esterhuizen is set to make his long-awaited return from injury after being named on the bench by head coach John Plumtree.

The Springbok world champion has been sidelined since the end of December due to knee surgery following a ruck cleanout by Jean-Luc du Plessis in a defeat to the Stormers.

However, Bok lock Eben Etzebeth, who has suffered from recurring concussion symptoms, remains sidelined. Lukhanyo Am and Siya Masuku are also notable absentees.

Siya Kolisi will captain the team while Vincent Tshituka returns to the starting XV, replacing Lappies Labuschagne at blindside flanker in the only change among the forwards.

The backline sees the Hendrikse brothers, Jaden and Jordan, pair up at halfback, with scrumhalf Grant Williams ruled out due to an undisclosed injury. Makazole Mapimpi also returns on the wing, with Ethan Hooker and Jurenzo Julius teaming up in a young and formidable midfield combination.

The fourth-placed Sharks sit two points behind the Vodacom Bulls on the overall standings and will target another five-pointer against 15th-placed Zebre. However, the Italian outfit is on a three-win streak and beat Munster earlier this season.

SHARKS – 15 Henry Immelman, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Jurenzo Julius, 12 Ethan Hooker, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Emile van Heerden, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.

Bench: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Corne Rahl, 20 James Venter, 21 Bradley Davids, 22 Francois Venter, 23 Andre Esterhuizen.

