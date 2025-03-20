Etzebeth suffered setback at Bok camp – Sharks coach

Sharks coach John Plumtree has provided an update on his injured Springboks.

While Bok centre Andre Esterhuizen is set to return from injury off the bench against Zebre Parma at Kings Park on Saturday, lock Eben Etzebeth and fullback Aphelele Fassi remain sidelined.

Scrumhalf Grant Williams was also absent from the Sharks’ 23 announced today.

Etzebeth has been out of action since December due to recurring concussion symptoms, but that’s not the reason for his absence this week.

“Eben strained a hamstring in a running block [during the Springbok alignment camp] in Cape Town,” Plumtree revealed earlier today. “That set him back a couple weeks, but from a concussion point of view, he’s in a good place now.

“Fassi is about three weeks away [from returning to play]. He will start integrating with the team at training soon,” the coach added.

“Grant has an issue with his neck, one of his joints, and it should only be two or three weeks [out]. He sort of played with it during the Lions ‘series’ and before that. It’s not significant but it needs some time away from any contact.”

