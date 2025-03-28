SA’s F1 bidding process: Who will win the race to host Grand Prix in 2027?

South Africa is revving up its plans to welcome F1 back to the country by 2027.

The bid steering committee, chaired by Bakang Lethoko, yesterday announced that they hope to conclude phase one of the process by the end of April.

“The South African F1 Bid Steering Committee is pleased to announce that a total of three bids were received by the deadline date of March 18,” reads a statement by Prince Mlimandlela Ndamase on behalf of the committee.

It adds that the bids will now be checked to see if they comply with the set-out criteria.

“As a committee, we will now commence with a process to evaluate and confirm the compliance of the bids with the criteria set out in the request for expression of interest document issued for the process,” explains Lethoko.

Phase two of the process will then commence. “The committee will provide guidance to qualifying bidders on the process to unfold under phase 2, wherein detailed proposals will be required. These proposals will have to comply with F1 requirements and meet our national imperatives,” adds Lethoko.

The last Grand Prix in Africa took place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in 1993. Car Magazine previously reported that the Johannesburg-based track appears to be the frontrunner to host the race as its racing facility is currently undergoing renovations to meet F1 standards.

The track was also endorsed by Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie who said: “The race is going to happen at Kyalami. They are doing what they need to do to get the circuit up to F1 standards. They have invested significantly in the facilities, and we are confident they will be ready.”

The magazine added that a street race in Cape Town has also been mentioned as a possibility.

