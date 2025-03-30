Schools wrap: Paarl powerhouses lay down a marker

Paarl Gim and Paarl Boys’ High made early season statements at the Markotter Stadium in Stellenbosch on a thrilling weekend of schools festival rugby across the country.

The North-South/Noord-Suid Festival was characterised by one-sided results, as Boishaai’s 66-0 drubbing of Waterkloof on Friday served as a warmup for their mouth-watering clash against Affies next week.

Cross-town rivals Paarl Gim then stole the show with a near flawless display of pace and power, humbling KES 102-0. Gim scored a whopping 16 tries, four for wing Johan Kleynhans and a second hat-trick of the season for centre Markus Muller, taking his 2025 tally to eight in three matches.

On Saturday, Rondebosch continued their fine early season form with a convincing 38-15 win over Jeppe, keeping the Joburgers scoreless in the second period.

ICYMI – A feast of SA schools festivals

Grey College stuttered to a 24-22 win over a gallant Noordheuwel, who had a kick to win it in injury time, but the penalty sailed agonisingly wide. Lamla Mgedezi proved the difference between the sides with a dazzling display of counter-attacking that produced a hat-trick for the Grey fullback.

In the main game, hosts Paul Roos needed a late penalty kick from flyhalf Travis Pheiffer to seal a 34-32 win over Garsfontein in a physical battle that saw the lead change hands several times.

The tournament continues on Monday and Tuesday, with the clash between Paarl Boys’ and Affies on Monday evening promising to be a humdinger.

The Grey High Festival in Gqeberha featured the best of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal schools in some intriguing clashes. The KZN teams had strong outings, with DHS, Westville and Northwood all continuing their fine start to the year with convincing wins.

In the main game, the hosts played out a dramatic 28-28 draw with Michaelhouse, the school from Balgowan spurning an injury time conversion to win it. The festival concludes on Monday.

Selected results (Friday 28 – Saturday 29 March):



St Andrew’s College 34-31 Bishops

North-South/Noord-Suid Festival results

SACS 31-12 Welkom Gim

Outeniqua 24-24 Menlopark

Boland Landbou 71-10 Dr EG Jansen

Durbanville 27-21 Monnas

HTS Drostdy 17-61 Affies

Paarl Boys’ High 66-0 Waterkloof

Paarl Gim 102-0 KES

Nico Malan 17-33 Helpmekaar

Stellenberg 52-7 Bethlehem Voortrekker

Oakdale 45-12 Nelspruit

Rondebosch 38-15 Jeppe

Grey College 24-22 Noordheuwel

Paul Roos 34-32 Garsfontein

North-South/Noord-Suid Festival fixtures

Monday

Melkbosstrand v Mali Foundation XV

Outeniqua v Welkom Gim

HTS Drostdy v Menlopark

Durbanville v EG Jansen

Boland Landbou v Waterkloof

SACS v KES

Paarl Gim v Monument

Paarl Boys High v Affies

Tuesday

Brackenfell v Marais Viljoen

Nico Malan v Rustenburg

Duineveld v Voortrekker

Framesby v Diamantveld

Rondebosch v Nelspruit

Stellenberg v Garsfontein

Oakdale v Helpmekaar

Grey College v Jeppe

Paul Roos v Noordheuwel

Grey High Festival results

Queen’s 13-13 St Stithians

Dale 0-24 Northwood

Pretoria Boys’ High 26-28 Kearsney

Graeme 17-27 Hilton

Kingswood 20-41 DHS

Selborne 12-46 Westville

Grey High 28-28 Michaelhouse

Grey High Festival fixtures

Monday

Westville v Dale

Selborne v DHS

Hudson Park v Kearsney

Pretoria Boys High v Queen’s

Kingswood v Northwood

Bishops v Michaelhouse

St Charles v Daniel Pienaar

Muir v Ithembelihle

Mali XV v Woodridge

Grey v Hilton

The post Schools wrap: Paarl powerhouses lay down a marker appeared first on SA Rugby Magazine.