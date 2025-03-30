Schools wrap: Paarl powerhouses lay down a marker
Paarl Gim and Boishaai made emphatic early-season statements with massive wins at the North-South Festival, while Grey College and Paul Roos edged tense encounters in a thrilling weekend of schools rugby.
Paarl Gim and Paarl Boys’ High made early season statements at the Markotter Stadium in Stellenbosch on a thrilling weekend of schools festival rugby across the country.
The North-South/Noord-Suid Festival was characterised by one-sided results, as Boishaai’s 66-0 drubbing of Waterkloof on Friday served as a warmup for their mouth-watering clash against Affies next week.
Cross-town rivals Paarl Gim then stole the show with a near flawless display of pace and power, humbling KES 102-0. Gim scored a whopping 16 tries, four for wing Johan Kleynhans and a second hat-trick of the season for centre Markus Muller, taking his 2025 tally to eight in three matches.
On Saturday, Rondebosch continued their fine early season form with a convincing 38-15 win over Jeppe, keeping the Joburgers scoreless in the second period.
Grey College stuttered to a 24-22 win over a gallant Noordheuwel, who had a kick to win it in injury time, but the penalty sailed agonisingly wide. Lamla Mgedezi proved the difference between the sides with a dazzling display of counter-attacking that produced a hat-trick for the Grey fullback.
In the main game, hosts Paul Roos needed a late penalty kick from flyhalf Travis Pheiffer to seal a 34-32 win over Garsfontein in a physical battle that saw the lead change hands several times.
The tournament continues on Monday and Tuesday, with the clash between Paarl Boys’ and Affies on Monday evening promising to be a humdinger.
The Grey High Festival in Gqeberha featured the best of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal schools in some intriguing clashes. The KZN teams had strong outings, with DHS, Westville and Northwood all continuing their fine start to the year with convincing wins.
In the main game, the hosts played out a dramatic 28-28 draw with Michaelhouse, the school from Balgowan spurning an injury time conversion to win it. The festival concludes on Monday.
Selected results (Friday 28 – Saturday 29 March):
St Andrew’s College 34-31 Bishops
North-South/Noord-Suid Festival results
SACS 31-12 Welkom Gim
Outeniqua 24-24 Menlopark
Boland Landbou 71-10 Dr EG Jansen
Durbanville 27-21 Monnas
HTS Drostdy 17-61 Affies
Paarl Boys’ High 66-0 Waterkloof
Paarl Gim 102-0 KES
Nico Malan 17-33 Helpmekaar
Stellenberg 52-7 Bethlehem Voortrekker
Oakdale 45-12 Nelspruit
Rondebosch 38-15 Jeppe
Grey College 24-22 Noordheuwel
Paul Roos 34-32 Garsfontein
North-South/Noord-Suid Festival fixtures
Monday
Melkbosstrand v Mali Foundation XV
Outeniqua v Welkom Gim
HTS Drostdy v Menlopark
Durbanville v EG Jansen
Boland Landbou v Waterkloof
SACS v KES
Paarl Gim v Monument
Paarl Boys High v Affies
Tuesday
Brackenfell v Marais Viljoen
Nico Malan v Rustenburg
Duineveld v Voortrekker
Framesby v Diamantveld
Rondebosch v Nelspruit
Stellenberg v Garsfontein
Oakdale v Helpmekaar
Grey College v Jeppe
Paul Roos v Noordheuwel
Grey High Festival results
Queen’s 13-13 St Stithians
Dale 0-24 Northwood
Pretoria Boys’ High 26-28 Kearsney
Graeme 17-27 Hilton
Kingswood 20-41 DHS
Selborne 12-46 Westville
Grey High 28-28 Michaelhouse
Grey High Festival fixtures
Monday
Westville v Dale
Selborne v DHS
Hudson Park v Kearsney
Pretoria Boys High v Queen’s
Kingswood v Northwood
Bishops v Michaelhouse
St Charles v Daniel Pienaar
Muir v Ithembelihle
Mali XV v Woodridge
Grey v Hilton
