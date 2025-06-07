All systems go for Comrades Marathon

This year’s Comrades Marathon promises more than just a gruelling test of endurance — participants can expect a ‘buffet’ along the route and a ‘jol’ at the finish, according to the organisers.

At the final media briefing held in Durban yesterday, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) declared that it’s all systems go for the iconic ultramarathon, which starts in Pietermaritzburg and ends in Durban tomorrow.

The Witness reports that CMA general manager Alain Dalais assured athletes that the route is fully prepared, with water stations fully stocked to keep runners hydrated.

“There will be about 47 water stations between Pietermaritzburg and Durban. They are all well-equipped and fully stocked with everything [runners need] until they cross the finish line.

“I can offer assurance that all the water tables will be loaded with every type of hydrating liquid you can think of.

“We also brought in plenty of bananas, potatoes, snacks and different kinds of bites or eats that are needed to keep the runners going or energised until the end. So, the runners are expected to have a buffet on the route while they enjoy the race,” said Dalais.

He added that the finish line will offer a party atmosphere, with innovations designed to enhance the overall experience. “Also, at the end of the race, our new changes and innovations at the finish will be exciting and everybody will enjoy it,” he said.

One of the most significant changes is a street finish, bringing the Comrades in line with other major global marathons.

“I am glad to announce that this year’s Comrades Marathon finish will be on the street. We all know that it is already happening with other international marathons like the London Marathon, New York Marathon and others,” Dalais said.

The event is expected to be the largest in the race’s history, with CMA chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo confirming a record-breaking 22 000 runners are set to take part. “We have never experienced anything like this before, and that’s why we spent long hours and weeks making sure that everything is in order,” Ngcobo stated.

He emphasised that the latest changes were implemented with runner safety, security and enjoyment in mind.

The KZN Tourism and Film Authority anticipates a significant economic boost, projecting an increase on last year’s R600m economic spin-off.

Hotels and other accommodation across Durban and Pietermaritzburg are expected to be fully booked.

Msunduzi Municipality has undertaken extensive preparations for the start of the race, including road repairs, verge clearing and stormwater drain maintenance.

“Msunduzi Municipality has completed all route preparations and is ready to welcome thousands of athletes and spectators to Pietermaritzburg,” said municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize.

Dalais confirmed a record number of international participants, with 3 063 runners from outside South Africa — 1 282 from the rest of Africa and 1 781 from overseas. An additional 3 000 international supporters are expected to accompany them.

“Many runners and their supporters — particularly the international visitors — spend extra time in the province after the race, booking game drives and safari visits to wildlife conservation areas,” Dalais added.

