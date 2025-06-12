Van Staden starts, Carr returns as Bulls tweak pack for URC final

The Vodacom Bulls have made one enforced change for Saturday’s URC decider against Leinster at Croke Park in Dublin following Cameron Hanekom’s semi-final injury.

Director of rugby Jake White has promoted Marco van Staden into the starting back row alongside captain Ruan Nortje, with Marcell Coetzee shifting to No 8.

Nizaam Carr takes Van Staden’s place on the bench in the only alteration to the match 23 replacements.

The tight five remains intact with Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw forming the front row, while Cobus Wiese partners JF van Heerden at lock.

Embrose Papier and Johan Goosen continue their half-back partnership, with the backline unchanged from last week’s victory over the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld.

Sebastian de Klerk and Canan Moodie occupy the wings, Harold Vorster and David Kriel combine in midield, and Willie le Roux starts at fullback.

White maintains his five-three bench split with Carr joining Akker van der Merwe, Alulutho Tshakweni, Mornay Smith and Jannes Kirsten as forward cover. Zak Burger, Keagan Johannes and Devon Williams provide backline options.

The Bulls head to Croke Park aiming to turn a promising record against Leinster into URC silverware. White’s men have beaten the Irish giants in two semi-finals – including a famous win in Dublin – and lead the head-to-head 4-2 going into their third Grand Final in four seasons.

South Africa’s most decorated professional rugby franchise, with three Super Rugby titles and 25 Currie Cups, the Bulls – who boast three Elite XV selections (Hanekom, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Wilco Louw) in 2024/25 – look to end a run of two URC final defeats.

BULLS – 15 Willie le Roux, 24 Canan Moodie, 13 David Kriel, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Sebastian de Klerk, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Marcell Coetzee, 7 Ruan Nortje (c), 6 Marco van Staden, 5 JF van Heerden, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

Bench: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Alulutho Tshakweni, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Keagan Johannes, 23 Devon Williams.

The post Jake re-jigs Bulls pack for finale appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.