Watch: South African stars shine in Europe

Bath bulldozer Thomas du Toit joined the list of South Africans to win the English Premiership as the country’s foreign legion starred in Europe.

English Premiership:

Springbok prop Thomas du Toit crossed the whitewash to help Johann van Graan’s Bath defeat the Leicester Tigers 23-21 and secure the English Premiership title. Du Toit was reinforced by replacement prop Frans van Wyk. Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard contributed six points from the tee, while former Bulls flanker Hanro Liebenberg packed down for the Tigers.

Top 14:

Eight-cap Springbok Uzair Cassiem started at No 8 for Bayonne in a 20-3 win against Clermont in the Top 14 quarter-finals. Former Kings prop Pieter Scholtz was named on the bench for Bayonne.

Un éclair de génie de Tom Spring à Jean-Dauger @avironrugbypro #BarragesTOP14 pic.twitter.com/jt2kgdgZ8l — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) June 14, 2025

Scrumhalf James Hall ran out for Perpignan in their 13-11 win against Grenoble in the Top 14 relegation final. Former Lions prop Johannes Jonker started in the pack for Grenoble.

Garder son sang froid @usap_officiel 🧊

Pas de pression pour Tommaso Allan qui passe la pénalité la plus importante de la saison catalane #AccessMatchTOP14 pic.twitter.com/ILWQLSYNT2 — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) June 15, 2025

The post Saffas Abroad: Du Toit delivers Bath Premiership trophy appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.