Boan Venter, Tank doubtful for Baa Baas clash

Two of Rassie Erasmus’ scrumming powerhouses are set to miss out on the opening match of the new international season.

New recruit Boan Venter and Thomas du Toit will be late additions to the Springbok training camp, and it’s likely they won’t be considered for the June 28 clash against the Barbarians at Cape Town Stadium.

They will, however, be in contention for the Tests against Italy and Georgia.

According to the SA Rugby website, Venter and Du Toit will report for duty at different stages over the following week, due to what’s been termed ‘international regulations’.

Erasmus has once again underlined the importance of players making the transition from their franchises to the Springboks, and what the team’s playing identity will be this year.

”We’ve now had time for the players to settle back into our setup from their franchises and clubs,” he said. “Some of the players had fitness tests [this week] and have been involved in team meetings and been exposed to the way we want to do things on the field after the two alignment camps earlier in the year, so we are confident we’ll all be back on the same page.”

Looking ahead to next Saturday, Erasmus says it’s been quite tricky preparing for the Barbarians because it’s near impossible to analyse how they’re likely to play.

”We know it will be a good test for us. They are a team that enjoys playing what they see, but the focus for us in that match will be on our structures. They have included some very experienced campaigners and great players in world rugby in their squad, so it will be a good assignment for us to get back into the swing of things at this level.”

The squad have the next few days off before re-assembling in Cape Town on Sunday to prepare for their first assignment of the international season.

