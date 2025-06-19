Rassie Erasmus confirms Siya Kolisi’s jersey number

Rassie Erasmus has revealed where captain Siya Kolisi will play for the Springboks this season.

The 34-year-old was used at No 8 by Sharks coach John Plumtree throughout the 2024–25 season, with Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka and James Venter operating on the flanks.

“I like Siya at eight because of the skill set he has on attack,” Plumtree said.

However, Kolisi was picked at six by the Springboks in 2024, and Erasmus confirmed yesterday that’s where he’ll stay in 2025.

ALSO: Injury update is sweet and sour for Bok No 8s

“He is a nice option for us at No 8, like Kwagga [Smith], who is a six and an eight, with Evan [Roos] there, Jasper [Wiese] close to being ready, and Marco [van Staden] having played there too.”

Pointing to Kolisi, Erasmus added: “It’s more of a six position, that’s why we had Renzo [du Plessis] here. But with him, Marco, Kwagga and Jean-Luc [du Plessis] are still there, who can play eight, seven flanker as well.

“So, I think, ja, mostly at No. 6,” Erasmus confirmed.

MORE: Rassie backs Boan to make it with Boks

The post Rassie confirms Siya’s jersey number appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.