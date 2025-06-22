Crusaders’ Super Rugby victory a warning about what waits for Boks in New Zealand

Mark Keohane says the Crusaders’ bruising Super Rugby final win was a timely reminder of what awaits the Springboks in New Zealand.

Writing for TimesLIVE, Keohane draws a straight line from the Crusaders’ 13th Super Rugby title to the Springboks’ September tour, warning: “That first scrum. That first collision. That first big aerial contest. HUGE.”

The Crusaders’ 21-15 win over the Chiefs in Christchurch, he argues, was no celebration of ‘basketball’ or ‘Barbarians-style’ flair – it was a throwback to the Test-match intensity of the Richie McCaw and Dan Carter era.

The defending champions had entered the final red hot, with a dominant league campaign that included a comfortable win in Christchurch. But, Keohane writes, the Crusaders ‘know Finals Footie’. The result was redemption for a side that missed the playoffs entirely last season.

It was a performance defined by defensive grit and game management. “They are the Springboks of World Cup rugby,” Keohane writes. “The Boks have played in four finals and never lost. The Crusaders have won 13 finals.”

Among the standout performances was Will Jordan, who Keohane hails as his second-half player of the match — not for his scoring, but for his high-ball dominance and pressure game. ‘It was his ability to create pressure with his kick and chase game… and the way he handled every bomb that rained on him.’

Scott Barrett, David Havili, Cody Taylor and Fletcher Newell all impressed in a pack that dominated the second half: 65% possession, 67% territory, and a near-flawless 99% ruck retention.

Keohane closes with a reminder: when the Boks take the field at Eden Park later this year, they can expect a contest every bit as brutal and clinical as the final in Christchurch.

