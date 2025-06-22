Schools rugby wrap: Five-star Muller reaches amazing milestone as Paarl Gim crushes Boland
The outside centre has altogether scored 50 tries for Paarl Gim's first team scoring five tries in the match against Boland Landbou.
Markus Muller scored five tries in Paarl Gimnasium’s crushing victory against Boland Landbou on Saturday.
The visitors triumphed 80-19 to maintain their unbeaten record in 2025.
During the match, Muller reached the amazing milestone of 50 tries for the Paarl Gim 1st XV, and the outside centre was also successful with nine out of 10 goal kicks for a total haul of 43 points.
View this post on Instagram
In the two Cape Town southern suburbs derbies on Saturday, Wynberg won 21-10 at SACS, while hosts Rondebosch beat Bishops 28-7.
In Johannesburg, fullback Sicelo Sakawuli scored two tries in St Stithians College’s 25-21 win over St John’s College. Flyhalf Oliver Wilson kicked two conversions and two penalties for the victorious hosts.
Selected schools results (21 June)
Eastern Cape
- Dale 21 St Andrew’s 33
- Stirling 5 Selborne 62
- Kingswood 60 Woodridge 8
- Union 19 Graeme 14
- Hudson Park 24 Port Rex 31
KwaZulu-Natal
- Hilton 29 Michaelhouse 20
Noordvaal
- St Alban’s 9 Kearsney 59
- St Stithians 25 St John’s 21
- St Benedict’s 24 CBC Boksburg 23
Western Cape
- Boland Landbou 29 Paarl Gim 80
- SACS 10 Wynberg 21
- Rondebosch 28 Bishops 7
- Paarl Boys’ 54 Durbanville 14
Image: Thys Lombard
The post Schools wrap: Five-star Muller reaches amazing milestone appeared first on SA Rugby Magazine.