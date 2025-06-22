Schools rugby wrap: Five-star Muller reaches amazing milestone as Paarl Gim crushes Boland

Markus Muller scored five tries in Paarl Gimnasium’s crushing victory against Boland Landbou on Saturday.

The visitors triumphed 80-19 to maintain their unbeaten record in 2025.

During the match, Muller reached the amazing milestone of 50 tries for the Paarl Gim 1st XV, and the outside centre was also successful with nine out of 10 goal kicks for a total haul of 43 points.

In the two Cape Town southern suburbs derbies on Saturday, Wynberg won 21-10 at SACS, while hosts Rondebosch beat Bishops 28-7.

In Johannesburg, fullback Sicelo Sakawuli scored two tries in St Stithians College’s 25-21 win over St John’s College. Flyhalf Oliver Wilson kicked two conversions and two penalties for the victorious hosts.

Selected schools results (21 June)



Eastern Cape

Dale 21 St Andrew’s 33

Stirling 5 Selborne 62

Kingswood 60 Woodridge 8

Union 19 Graeme 14

Hudson Park 24 Port Rex 31

KwaZulu-Natal

Hilton 29 Michaelhouse 20

Noordvaal

St Alban’s 9 Kearsney 59

St Stithians 25 St John’s 21

St Benedict’s 24 CBC Boksburg 23

Western Cape

Boland Landbou 29 Paarl Gim 80

SACS 10 Wynberg 21

Rondebosch 28 Bishops 7

Paarl Boys’ 54 Durbanville 14

