Stormers bid farewell to Bok champ

The Stormers are undergoing a major squad shake-up, with nine high-profile departures, including world cup winner Manie Libbok.

5 hours ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
Manie Libbok. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

The Stormers have announced the exit of a seasoned playmaker and Vodacom URC title-winning pivot among nine players confirmed to be parting ways with the Cape outfit.

In a post on Twitter, the Stormers bid farewell to world cup-winning flyhalf Manie Libbok, with widespread reports linking him to a possible overseas sabbatical.

ALSO: Jake on the chopping block?

Libbok, along with tighthead prop Brok Harris and scrumhalves Herschel Jantjies and Paul de Wet, played a pivotal role in the Stormers’ 2021-22 URC win. Harris has retired, while Jantjies and De Wet join Bayonne and the Vodacom Bulls, respectively.

Veteran Clayton Blommetjies is also exiting, as hooker Joseph Dweba heads to Exeter Chiefs and Englishman Ben Loader returns home to link up with Gloucester. Winger Angelo Davids has signed with the Lions.

Zimbabwean loose forward Dave Ewers has called time on his career.

