The Stormers have announced the exit of a seasoned playmaker and Vodacom URC title-winning pivot among nine players confirmed to be parting ways with the Cape outfit.

In a post on Twitter, the Stormers bid farewell to world cup-winning flyhalf Manie Libbok, with widespread reports linking him to a possible overseas sabbatical.

ALSO: Jake on the chopping block?

Libbok, along with tighthead prop Brok Harris and scrumhalves Herschel Jantjies and Paul de Wet, played a pivotal role in the Stormers’ 2021-22 URC win. Harris has retired, while Jantjies and De Wet join Bayonne and the Vodacom Bulls, respectively.

Veteran Clayton Blommetjies is also exiting, as hooker Joseph Dweba heads to Exeter Chiefs and Englishman Ben Loader returns home to link up with Gloucester. Winger Angelo Davids has signed with the Lions.

Zimbabwean loose forward Dave Ewers has called time on his career.

Thanks for all you gave us. Always a part of us. 🩶 pic.twitter.com/lrqwFoIqZg — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) June 23, 2025

The post Stormers bid farewell to Bok champ appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.