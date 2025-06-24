Barbarians announce Test-laden squad for Springbok showdown

The Barbarians’ 23-man matchday squad to face the Springboks in a one-off game in Cape Town on Saturday has been announced.

According to The Citizen, 18 players with Test experience will turn out for the Robbie Deans-coached side at Cape Town Stadium.

Only one South African, Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden, has been selected to face the Boks.

Some of the more recognisable names who’ll feature this weekend include the Irish Test centurion trio of Cian Healy (prop), Peter O’Mahony (flanker) and Conor Murray (scrumhalf), former All Black captain Sam Cane and his Kiwi teammate Shannon Frizell (both loose forwards), as well as five more capped All Blacks: Hoskins Sotutu (loose forward), Tawera Kerr-Barlow (scrumhalf), Peter Umaga-Jensen (utility back), Leicester Fainga’anuku (wing) and Mark Tele’a (wing).

Also among the capped players are Joe Marchant (England), Melvyn Jaminet (France), Santiago Arata Perrone (Uruguay), David Ribbans (England), Camille Chat (France), Will Collier (England), Hassane Kolingar (France), and Paul Alo-Emile (Samoa).

Deans will name his starting XV on Thursday.

Barbarians squad:

Forwards: Cian Healy (Leinster), Will Collier (Castres), Hassane Kolingar (Racing 92), Paul Alo-Emile (Stade Français), Camille Chat (Lyon), Ricky Riccitelli (Blues), David Ribbans (Toulon), Ruben van Heerden (Stormers), Josh Beehre (Blues), Hoskins Sotutu (Blues), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Sam Cane (Tokyo Sungoliath), Shannon Frizell (Toshiba), Lachlan Boshier (Wild Knights)

Backs: Tawera Kerr-Barlow (La Rochelle), Santiago Arata Perrone (Castres), Melvyn Jaminet (Toulon), Josh Jacomb (Chiefs), Peter Umaga-Jensen (Hurricanes), Leicester Fainga’anuku (Toulon), Mark Tele’a (Blues), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Highlanders), Joe Marchant (Stade Français)