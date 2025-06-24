All Blacks stars boost Barbarians for Bok match: Squad announced

There are also a number of English, Irish and French Test players in Robbie Deans' team.

All Blacks wing Mark Tele’a, in action here against the Boks last season, will turn out for the Barbarians against the world champions in Cape Town this weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty images

The Barbarians’ 23-man matchday squad to take on the Springboks in a one-off game in Cape Town on Saturday has been announced.

Eighteen players with Test experience will turn out for the Robbie Deans-coached side at the Cape Town Stadium.

Only one South African, lock Ruben van Heerden, of the Stormers, has been selected to face the Boks.

Some of the more recognisable names who’ll feature at the weekend are the Irish Test centurion trio of Cian Healy (prop), Peter O’Mahony (flanker) and Conor Murray (scrumhalf), former All Black captain Sam Cane and his Kiwi teammate Shannon Frizell (both loose forwards), as well as five more capped All Blacks in Hoskins Sotutu (loose forward), Tawera Kerr-Barlow (scrumhalf), Peter Umaga-Jensen (utility back), Leicester Fainga’anuku (wing) and Mark Tele’a (wing).

Furthermore, Joe Marchant (England), Melvyn Jaminet (France), Santiago Arata Perrone (Uruguay), David Ribbans (England), Camille Chat (France), Will Collier (England), Hassane Kolingar (France), and Paul Alo-Emile (Samoa) are all capped at Test level.

Deans will name his starting XV on Thursday.

Barbarians squad:

Forwards: Cian Healy (Leinster), Will Collier (Castres), Hassane Kolingar (Racing 92), Paul Alo-Emile (Stade Francais), Camille Chat (Lyon), Ricky Riccitelli (Blues), David Ribbans (Toulon), Ruben van Heerden (Stormers), Josh Beehre (Blues), Hoskins Sotutu (Blues), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Sam Cane (Tokyo Sungoliath), Shannon Frizell (Toshiba), Lachlan Boshier (Wild Knights)

Backs: Tawera Kerr Barlow (La Rochelle), Santiago Arata Perrone (Castres), Melvyn Jaminet (Toulon), Josh Jacomb (Chiefs), Peter Umaga-Jensen (Hurricanes), Leicester Fainga’anuku (Toulon), Mark Tele’a (Blues), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Highlanders), Joe Marchant (Stade Francais)