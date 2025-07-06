Excitement builds for Craven Week and Academy Week in Middelburg

With excitement building towards the upcoming Craven Week and Academy Week taking place at Hoërskool Middelburg, Middelburg Observer spoke to Piet Bothma, chairperson of the Puma High Schools’ Rugby Association.

The election of Bothma as chairperson is another acknowledgement of Middelburg’s standards in school rugby, alongside the privilege of playing host to the prestigious FNB Youth Weeks, for not the second but the third time in history.

Bothma has ample experience in rugby coaching, and as principal of Steelcrest High School, he was elected by all high schools in Mpumalanga to act as chairperson of the association.

According to Bothma, it is an immense honour and privilege to work alongside Hoërskool Middelburg, its principal, vice principal and the school’s governing body.

“Without their support, it would have been a mammoth task to organise an event of such magnitude, and it begs to be said that Hoërskool Middelburg is one of the few schools with the facilities to host both the Craven Week and Academy Week at the same time and in the same location. The two have previously taken place after each other.”

Bothma also said that Hoërskool Middelburg will be hosting 36 teams, 16 teams in Craven Week and 20 teams in Academy Week.

Craven Week will kick off on Monday with WP XV facing the Griffons first at 09:30, followed by the Free State vs SWD Eagles at 11:00, the Bulls vs Lions at 12:30, the Craven Week opening ceremony at 14:00, and the Pumas vs Limpopo as the final match for the day at 14:30.

Bothma said there is no tournament format. “The tournament is all about rugby, meaning winners will play winners and losers will play losers. A ranking committee will determine match fixtures according to points.”

Bothma also spoke about how Craven Week and Academy Week will contribute towards the development of talent in school rugby.

“The standard of school rugby in our community is already at a high level, however, both events will offer the opportunity for aspiring players to watch the matches and learn more about rugby at a professional level.”

“The Vuka League will also contribute towards the development of school rugby aside from Craven Week and Academy Week.”

According to Bothma, this is the fourth time Mpumalanga will be hosting the tournament, with Hoërskool Middelburg hosting it the first time in 1978, then HTS Middelburg in 2014, and Hoërskool Middelburg hosting it now. It was also hosted in Mbombela previously.

