Durban surfer Luke Thompson wins Ballito Pro and ends SA’s title drought

Durban’s Luke Thompson claimed an incredibly popular Ballito Pro title at Willard Beach yesterday morning.

According to The North Coast Courier, the 21-year-old talent, buoyed by massive beach support, became the first South African to win the Pro since Adin Masencamp in 2021.

He joins an elite list of recent Durban winners in the event, alongside Championship Tour title chaser Jordy Smith and Olympian Sarah Baum.

In the women’s division, Basque surfer Nadia Erostarbe claimed victory in an all-Iberian final against Portugal’s Yolanda Hopkins.

All local eyes were on Thompson, who knocked out Australian Oscar Berry at the semi-final stage on Saturday morning, before returning an hour later to beat another Australian, George Pittar, in the final.

It was a muted final for both athletes after a morning of excellent surf in the best conditions of the week.

A cagey opening exchange saw Pittar register an early 5.17 wave score, to which Thompson replied with a 5.33.

Neither surfer found the rhythm they enjoyed throughout the competition, with Pittar holding onto a tight lead for most of the final with a 9.0 combined score.

After trying to find a decent second wave for what felt like an age, Thompson hopped onto a left with under five minutes to go and managed to complete two solid turns. That 4.0 wave put him ahead of Pittar, who was unable to complete another wave in the allotted time.

An emotional Thompson was embraced by fellow South African surfers when he got back to the beach, before being carried through a jubilant crowd.

“It’s a dream come true to win in front of a South African crowd here,” said Thompson.

“It’s been a crazy couple of days and the support has been incredible from everyone. I’m so proud to be a South African.”

The win is Thompson’s first on the Challenger Series, improving on a previous career-best finish of 9th.

Twenty-five-year-old Erostarbe also became a first-time winner after reaching the podium three times.

She earned her finals berth in Ballito by way of a standout semi-final against Australian surfing legend Sally Fitzgibbons.

After dropping the biggest single wave score of the day, a massive 8.17, Erostarbe added another 7.17 to rack up the victory and develop real momentum for the final.

Facing off against the talented Hopkins, Erostarbe set the bar early with a strong 6.50.

Hopkins came back with a big 7.67 – the biggest score in either final – but could not get a second score of higher than 3.17.

Erostarbe’s consistency proved crucial and she claimed the title by almost two points.

Her win ensured an historic two weeks in Ballito for female Basque surfing, after sisters Annette and Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri claimed the Ballito Open and Ballito Pro Junior titles.

For a full list of results, visit worldsurfleague.com.