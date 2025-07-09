Craven Week: Limpopo fight back as Pumas, Bulls and Lions bullied

Griffons flyhalf Olereko Sebatana of Hentie Cilliers Hoërskool kicked off the action on day three of the 2025 FNB U18 Craven Week at Middelburg Hoërskool in Mpumalanga.

Despite the cool temperatures, the rugby was red-hot. Here’s a summary of the action.

Limpopo Blue Bulls vs Griffons

Both sides were up to make amends after losses on day one, to the Pumas and the WP XV, respectively. Griffons were quick out of the blocks as the twinkle toes of fullback Joze Draghoender (Hentie Cilliers Hoërskool) saw them score a try with less than two minutes on the clock. Olereko converted. Limpopo were reduced to 14 players due to an intentional infringement of the offside law by centre Gehan Hendricks (Hoërskool Ben Vorster). Griffons made the numerical advantage count, with centre Sedwin Gysman (Hoërskool Witteberg) crossing the tryline. Olereko converted again, and the Griffons had a 14-point lead. Five more points were added to their total when winger Xander Wiltshire (Hentie Cilliers) scored in the corner with Limpopo still down to 14 players.

At 19-0, Griffons seemed to have a grip on the match, nullifying a Limpopo maul that proved their best weapon on day one, 5m from the tryline. The boys in blue and red did not let this deter their spirits, however, and No 8 Tumi Ramohale of Ben Vorster hit back with a try, converted by fullback Ryno Mienie (Hoërskool Pietersburg) to bring the score to 19-10 in favour of the Griffons. A brilliant run by Limpopo No 10 Maritz Meintjies (Merensky Landbou Akademie), playing centre today, got them close to the tryline, and flyhalf Anzio Swartbooi (Hoërskool Ellisras) ultimately dove over the tryline. The conversion by Ryno took the score to 19-14.

Gehan redeemed himself to draw his side level, and his five-pointer was converted by Ryno to put Limpopo in the lead 21-19. The lead did not last long as Griffons No 8 Emile Mahlelebe (Welkom-Gimnasium High School) put his side ahead again. Olereko added the extras. The Griffons extended their lead on the stroke of half-time when winger Tshenello Nkwana scored a try, but Olereko surprisingly missed the conversion and his side led only 31-21 at the break.

Limpopo’s lineout was firing again at the start of the second half as a rolling maul that started on the 22m line resulted in replacement hooker Ziahn Lombaard (Hoërskool Pietersburg) dotting down for a five-pointer. Ryno converted again, and Griffons’ lead was reduced to three. Olereko’s reliable boot added a penalty for the Griffons, taking the score to 34-28.

Limpopo replacement Siya Mahlangu of Hoërskool Pietersburg was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle, and Olereko extended his side’s lead to nine points with the resulting penalty. With a player down, Limpopo stayed in the fight. A powerful scrum led to a penalty, which was kicked out to set up another lethal lineout maul, with Ziahn scoring his second try. Ryno reduced the Griffons’ lead to two points.

The Griffons, however, regained their nine-point lead when Emile scored his second try of the match, again converted by Olereko. Limpopo were subsequently reduced to 13 players when replacement Funi Simba (Hoërskool Ellisras) was shown a yellow card for repeated infringements. Again, Limpopo showed fighting spirit, and a brilliant 50:22 kick by Maritz gave his side another lineout opportunity. The resulting rolling maul saw Ziahn complete his hat-trick. Ryno put his side within two points again, slotting in the conversion.

An unforced error from the restart, by Olereko, gave Limpopo another opportunity to build an attack, which ultimately led to a try by replacement prop Stephan Jansen van Rensburg (Hoërskool Pietersburg) as the match passed the 90-point mark. Another conversion by Ryno put the score at 49-44 in favour of Limpopo. Griffons won a penalty with 90 seconds to go, but knocked the ball on close to the tryline. When the hooter went, Limpopo were victorious.

Western Province XV vs Pumas

The hosts, Pumas, had a tough ask to beat a WP XV side that was rampant on day one. WP XV No 8 and captain Steph van der Merwe (Paarl Boys’ High School) opened the scoring with just over three minutes on the clock. Centre Iwan Jordaan, also from ‘Boishaai’ as they are affectionately known, converted. The game was halted for a while as medical personnel attended to Pumas fullback Katlego Baloyi (from the host school).

WP XV kept up the pressure, adding three more tries: Winger Jason Ocks (Hoër Landbouskool Boland), lock Gershom Pieters (Boishaai) and flanker Caleb Koeberg’s (Paul Roos Gymnasium) first of the match. All three tries were converted by Iwan, the last conversion being a neat strike from the touchline.

At 28-0, the boys in the blue hoops were cruising to a convincing victory, but the Pumas were not going down without a fight. Flanker Franko Rossouw (Hoërskool Secunda) scored, and Matthew Abbey from the host school added the extras. Caleb then scored his second of the match, but Iwan – from near the other touchline – failed to convert and the half-time score was 33-7 for WP XV.

The Pumas managed to keep the Cape side scoreless for 13 minutes into the second half, but then their No 13 Jacques Greyling (also from the host school) was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle. Shortly after, the Pumas were reduced to 13 players when flanker CW Hanekom (another Middelburg Hoërskool player) was temporarily suspended due to repeated infringements by his team.

With 15 minutes left of the match, WP XV found their scoring rhythm again. Gershom scored his second of the match, and replacement Mark Grindlay (Boishaai) added two more points to bring the score to 40-7. Pumas centre Jacques returned to the field to play an instrumental role in the build-up to replacement Siyanda Dennison’s (Ligbron Akademie vir Tegnologie) try. Matthew converted.

The host union kept fighting, but as the hooter sounded, WP XV centre Tiaan Basson from Paul Roos Gymnasium sprinted to the tryline from within his own half. His try went unconverted, and the full-time score was 45-14 as WP XV made it two wins from as many matches played.

Free State vs Blue Bulls

Bulls flyhalf and captain Ruben Groenewald (Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool) got play underway in the penultimate match of the day: A battle between the two teams that both lost by one point during their respective matches on day one. The Free Staters scored the first five-pointer, with No 8 AJ Booysen of Grey College credited with the try. Flyhalf Darius Erwee (Grey College) was unable to convert.

The Bulls hit straight back through No 14 Thabiso Simelane (St Alban’s College), playing in the centre position. His try was converted by Ruben to give the Pretoria side a two-point lead. Bulls winger and SA Schools hopeful Junaide Stuart scored a try, but this time Ruben failed to add the extras.

Free State and Grey College centre Ethan Adams scored his first try of the match, finishing off a neat move following a lineout. Flyhalf Darius equalised with the conversion. He added three more points with his boot to put his side in the lead at 15-12. Ethan again visited the tryline minutes later, showing why he is a contender for SA Schools selection. It was another powerful, trademark run by the player dubbed ‘The Tank’, now in his third Craven Week. The conversion was good, and the scoreboard read 22-12.

The Bulls hit straight back through flanker Luan Potgieter (Affies), who was opportunistic at the breakdown. Ruben converted and put his side within three points, but Free State fullback Lamla Mgedezi (also from Grey) had the final say of the half. The bounce of the rugby ball favoured the dazzling No 15. Darius ran out of time with his conversion, and the half-time score was 27-19 for the Free Staters.

Less than 20 seconds into the second half, the Bulls were unable to gather the ball from the kick-off, leading to a try by Free State lock AJ Meyer (Grey College). Darius missed the conversion. The back-and-forth tone of the match continued – shortly after Bulls fullback Junade Pasensie (Hoërskool Garsfontein) was denied a try due to a knock-on in the build-up, winger Thabiso scored his second of the match and third of the tournament. Ruben cut Free State’s lead to six with a successful conversion.

However, he missed a penalty attempt minutes later, and then kicked the ball dead following a penalty and yellow card to replacement Free State flanker Alexi Tyropolis (Grey). After consistent pressure by the Bulls that could not be converted into points, Free State star Lamla scored his second of the match. The conversion by Darius was good and the score was 39-26. Bulls winger Thabiso completed his hat-trick, and thanks to Ruben’s conversion, there was a six-point difference with 15 minutes left. Another uncharacteristic error by Ruben, once again kicking the ball dead instead of out, saw the Bulls lose their momentum in the match.

As Alexi returned to the field after his temporary suspension, the Free Staters lost star player The Tank due to injury, but a positive in that moment of play saw Darius score a penalty to extend his side’s lead. Another Darius penalty, this time from far out, took the score to 45-33. Fittingly, the fantastic Free State fullback Lamla sealed his side’s victory with his third try of the match as the boys in orange hit the 50-point mark. Darius’ conversion sealed the final score at 52-33 in Free State’s favour.

Golden Lions vs SWD Eagles

As with the day’s earlier matches, the try-scoring feast continued in the last match of the day. The Eagles were the first to score a five-pointer, through hooker Keenan Myners of Hoërskool Outeniqua. It was converted by scrumhalf and vice-captain Jandrian Goosen (Hoër Landbouskool Oakdale). The Lions roared back as No 15 Ty Ax of Helpmekaar Kollege, playing centre, scored a try that was converted by flyhalf Jeandre Uithaler (Hoërskool Noordheuwel). That brought the scores level.

Just as it seemed the Lions were gaining a foothold in the match, SWD winger Lee-Winn Pretorius (Oakdale) scored a try against the run of play. Jandrian added the extras, as he did again minutes later, after centre Christian Vorster (also from Oakdale) crossed the finishing line following a move that began in their own half.

At 21-7, the Lions had hooker Ayanda Funeka’s (Jeppe High School for Boys) try chalked off due to obstruction at the lineout in the build-up, while SWD hooker Keenan’s second try was also cancelled for an offside infringement. Both were picked up by the television match official (TMO). The Eagles added another try before the half-time break, with No 8 Jacobus de Villiers (Oakdale) bursting over. Jandrian missed the conversion, while Lions flyhalf Jeandre missed a penalty as the hooter went. The score was 26-7 in favour of SWD.

The Lions opened the second half with a penalty by Jeandre. At 26-10, the Eagles flew out of the blocks again. Centre Christian scored his second try, followed by tries from replacements Matthew Prins (a prop from Oakdale) and Tyrese Plaatjies (also from Oakdale), as well as No 8 Jacobus’ second try of the match. All four tries were converted by replacement Virgil Pockpas of Outeniqua, whose last conversion took the score to 54-10.

The Lions’ Ty thought he scored his brace, but his try was chalked off after the TMO spotted an obstruction in the build-up. SWD replacement hooker Sinesihle Mdlankomo of Oakdale was shown a yellow card after he slapped an opponent. The Lions made the numerical advantage count and No 8 Chinedu Amadi (King Edward VII School) scored a try, converted by centre Ethan Lourens (Helpmekaar). The boys from Johannesburg ended up having the last say of the day as winger Aidan Bester (Noordheuwel) scored a try that was not converted by Jeandre.

The Eagles’ 54-22 victory means they will contest the unofficial final on Saturday. Will they soar to victory?

Tomorrow’s matches

Boland and Valke will kick off day four’s action at 10:00, followed by a battle between the Griquas and the Leopards at 11:30. The penultimate match sees Border and Eastern Province clash at 13:00, while the Sharks stand in Western Province’s way for a spot in the unofficial final. The last match kicks off at 14:30.