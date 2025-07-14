No concrete offers yet for Mamelodi Sundowns star amid global attention

The latest information reaching Mgosi Squad regarding Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lucas Ribeiro is that there are currently no concrete offers on the table for the Brazilian star.

According to The Citizen, Ribeiro’s stock has soared following an impressive showing at the Fifa Club World Cup, where his individual brilliance caught global attention. It is understood there is interest from clubs in Europe, South America and the Middle East.

The publication understands Sundowns remain calm about the situation, as the player is still under contract until 2028, having joined the club in 2023 from Belgian side SK Beveren.

“The club is open to letting him go if the right offer is presented to them. Lucas is also happy to continue at Sundowns if a move doesn’t materialise,” a source close to the situation confirmed.

Reports have linked the 26-year-old with interest from clubs in France, Turkey, Brazil and Qatar. Since his arrival at Chloorkop, Ribeiro has set the Betway Premiership alight, scoring 28 league goals over the past two seasons.

His stunning solo goal against Borussia Dortmund at the Club World Cup has further cemented his growing reputation, making the rest of the footballing world take notice of his talent.

