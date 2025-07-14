No concrete offers yet for Sundowns star Ribeiro

'Lucas is also happy to continue at Sundowns if a move doesn't materialise,' a source close to the situation confirmed.

Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match against Fluminense at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on 25 June 2025 © Lynne Gleeson/BackpagePix

The latest information reaching Mgosi Squad regarding Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lucas Ribeiro is that there are currently no concrete offers on the table for the Brazilian star.

Ribeiro’s stock has soared following an impressive showing at the FIFA Club World Cup, where his individual brilliance caught global attention. It is understood that there is interest from clubs in Europe, South America, and the Middle East.

ALSO READ: Sekhukhune United snap up ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder

This publication understands that Sundowns remain calm about the situation, as the player is still under contract until 2028, having joined the club in 2023 from Belgian club SK Beveren.

“The club is open to letting him go if the right offer is presented to them. Lucas is also happy to continue at Sundowns if a move doesn’t materialise,” a source close to the situation confirmed.

Reports have linked the 26-year-old with interest from clubs in France, Turkey, Brazil, and Qatar. Since his arrival at Chloorkop, Ribeiro has set the Betway Premiership alight, scoring 28 league goals over the past two seasons.

ALSO READ: Pirates winger joins Saudi Pro League side Ettifaq

His stunning solo goal against Borussia Dortmund at the Club World Cup has further cemented his growing reputation, making the rest of the footballing world take notice of his talent.