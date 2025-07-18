Spotlight on these 7 Springbok players in Mbombela

It’s a much-changed Springbok team that will do battle against second tier Georgia in a one-off Test in Mbombela on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.10pm.

So far this season, the reigning world champions have beaten the Barbarians and Italy, twice. This is their last game before the Rugby Championship, which starts later next month, The Citizen reports.

While the Boks are not expected to be given any difficulties by the Georgians, coach Rassie Erasmus will be hoping for a clinical, clean performance. He’ll also have his eyes on a number of individuals who’ll hope to get ticks behind their names after the game.

Here are seven players who’ll have the spotlight on them in Mbombela.

Canan Moodie

Both Jesse Kriel and Lukhanyo Am are both 31 years old and still young enough to play at the highest level for some time, but the Boks need a back-up outside centre and it appears Erasmus may be backing Moodie in this regard.

The 22-year-old performed well in the No 13 jersey against Italy last week and gets another go this Saturday. Ethan Hooker (22) will also be an option going forward, as well as Heno van Wyk (24), if he can stay injury-free.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

The battle for the Bok No 10 jersey is as fierce as it has ever been with World Cup winners Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok eyeing the 2027 World Cup in Australia. But, Feinberg-Mngomezulu is a seriously talented play-maker who’s received plenty of backing by the Boks.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu started against the Barbarians and had a decent game, while he played off the bench last week against Italy, so this is another big game for him. Erasmus will want a quality all-round showing.

Cobus Wiese

The well-travelled Wiese made his debut only last week, against Italy, from the bench, but this week has been thrown into the deep end, by being handed a start, and that from No 8. He replaces his suspended brother Jasper.

A powerful ball-carrier, the regular lock is an additional lineout option. With Cameron Hanekom and Juarno Augustus injured and the Boks seemingly not favouring Evan Roos, this is an opportunity for Wiese to show he can fulfil a utility forward role.

Siya Kolisi

The two-time-winning Bok captain has had an up-and-down year. He was in and out of the Sharks team, playing openside flank and No 8 and picked up a few niggles as the Test season was getting underway. This will be his first match for the Boks this season.

While his place in the squad is not in jeopardy right now, he will have to show over the coming months he is still the right man for the No 6 jersey and to lead the Boks, and that starts in Mbombela.

Neethling Fouche

The Stormers tighthead prop has had to bide his time, mainly because Frans Malherbe also plays his rugby in the Cape, but he will finally get his Bok cap on Saturday, and what an opportunity awaits him, against an expected strong Georgian front row.

A good showing, alongside two other debutants, will stand him in good stead, especially considering Malherbe, Vincent Koch, Thomas du Toit and Asenathi Ntlabakanye will all have aspirations of playing at the next World Cup.

Marnus van der Merwe

Not too many South Africans will know Van der Merwe, 28, who played his rugby at the Cheetahs before heading abroad to Scarlets in Wales. But he’s been in Erasmus’ focus for a while and now gets a chance to stake a claim for one of the Boks’ two or three hooker options going forward.

Joseph Dweba didn’t cut it, while Andre Hugo-Venter hasn’t featured again since making his debut last year; a good showing on Saturday could see Van der Merwe get an extended run.

Boan Venter

Another player locals might not know too much about, but like Marnus van der Merwe, the 28-year-old has also been around for a while and is hardly a rookie. After starting out at the Cheetahs he made a name for himself at Edinburgh in Scotland, for who he has played for five years now.

With Steven Kitshoff no longer available the Boks are certainly on the lookout for another loosehead option. Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit are in the mix behind Ox Nche, but could Venter make a breakthrough in Mbombela?